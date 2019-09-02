It’s not too late to get the cheapest summer vacation destinations to go with family

People go on holidays during summer. And as every travel agent will tell you, peak season is not the ideal time to be making holiday plans. When you book ahead of time, you get:

• All the great deals and offers

• The most reasonably priced accommodations

• Cheaper flight tickets to their holiday destinations

• Exciting holiday packages

• Early birds also have the opportunity to plan their vacation without stress

Last-minute planners need not worry. Your Google search for the cheapest summer vacation destinations to go with familycan still yield results. To make your job easier, we have compiled a list of premium destinations you can still visit this summer. The destinations on our list are exciting, family-friendly, and affordable.

Vacation spots: The cheapest summer vacation destinations to go with family

1. Dubai

This is one of the top destinations for holidaymakers worldwide because of how easy it is to get visas and the relaxed immigration rules.

Dubai offers the opportunity for anyone who has been scouring the internet for a list of the cheapest summer vacation destinations to go with family. Below are some of the most exciting activities to do this summer:

• Enjoy a tour of the magnificent Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Miracle Garden

• Treat yourself to a tour of exciting, historical structures like the Dubai Museum, and Bastakiya

• Take advantage of some thrilling tax-free modern and souk shopping

• Go skydiving and hot-air ballooning

• Enjoy an unforgettable desert safari

• Go sea diving and explore life underneath the ocean

There is a lot to see and do in Dubai this summer. In fact, many banks have been offering free tickets to Dubai. You can even apply for a visa on your mobile app!

2) Safari in Tanzania

Tanzania is one of the best places to for an exciting safari. The Tanzanian government has developed the tourism sector. This explains why the country attracts over one million tourists annually.

Travel agents often organize affordable, family-friendly holiday packages for visitors.

Below are some activities you can enjoy while on a safari in Tanzania:

• Game viewing

• Safaris in the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro Crater, Lake Manyara, Selous, and the Lake Tanganyika national parks

• Food and wine tasting

• Mountain hikes

• Bush treks

• Bungee jumping

• Snorkeling

• Kayaking

• And more

3) Seychelles

Commonly regarded as the tropical paradise of Africa, Seychelles is an excellent family-friendly vacation destination. It is also one of the cheapest vacation destinations to go with family. If you’re looking for a quiet destination, Seychelles will appeal to you. This safe haven isn’t overcrowded by tourists and the locals are kind and friendly.

This destination is rated high because of its gorgeous beachside resorts and perfect weather conditions.

The following activities are available for tourists:

• Beach parties

• Bask in the waterfalls

• Savor local seafood and unique fruits

• Go snorkeling, sea diving and kayaking

4) Kenya

Kenya is another fantastic holiday destination for families. Looking for the cheapest summer vacation destinations to go with family? Then try Tanzania! Like Tanzania, Kenya plays host to a diverse population of wildlife. Explore the lengths and breadths of the Amboseli National Park.

Here are some holiday ideas for families in Kenya:

• Eat tropical fruits

• Relish excellent seafood

• Swim in crystal clear waters

• Drive around the wilderness

• Observe wildlife interactions in natural settings

Kenya offers a lot of fun exciting opportunities for tourists. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who has been scouring the internet for the cheapest summer vacation destinations to go with family.

5) Obudu Cattle Ranch

Also known as the Obudu mountain resort, this holiday destination provides a lot of unique, exciting opportunities for families.

Sitting on the Obudu Mountain, this resort is home to breathtaking mountain waterfalls and swimming pools. You can get a wide range of accommodation options in the resort. If you can’t afford to stay in the five-star hotels, you can opt for one of the guest houses in the mountain village.

Below are some holiday ideas families can consider:

• Tours at the rainforest

• Bird-watching

• Swimming in the mountain pools

• Ranch and stable visits

• Bonfire parties at night

• Cable car riding

• Enjoy delicious dairy drinks and assorted meats

If you’re in Nigeria, you won’t have to worry about visa applications and flight tickets. During the summer, the weather isn’t extremely hot. However, it can get very cold at night. Remember to take warm clothing.

Final thoughts on the cheapest summer vacation destinations to go with family

Vacations provide opportunities for families to relax, learn and bond. Take a vacation this summer. Your family will love it. The destinations on our list are affordable, exciting and safe.

Have an excellent summer vacation!

