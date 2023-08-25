ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

Andreas Kamasah

Controversy has greeted a new instant messaging application powered by ChatGPT called Text With Jesus, which allows users to chat with Jesus Christ and other biblical characters that have been mimicked by the artificial intelligence program.

ChatGPT-powered app helps users to chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs
ChatGPT-powered app helps users to chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs

Cat Loaf Software, an app development company in Los Angeles is behind the latest app. Reports say it features many biblical characters, from Jesus to Judas and the rest of the apostles, and even First Testament protagonists like Ruth, Job, and Abraham’s nephew, Lot.

Recommended articles

The app, which was launched recently has been receiving numerous mixed reactions, with some Christians saying its development could amount to blasphemy, while others make fun of the app and how it impersonates the biblical characters.

According to Stéphane Peter, CEO of Cat Loaf Software, Text with Jesus is just another way to explore the scriptures of the Bible. However, some people are not buying that explanation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the concerns raised about the app include that Jesus, for instance, has supposedly been speaking in a stiff manner, while many other religious leaders impersonated have been trained to steer clear of controversial topics like gender identity, pronouns, and sexual orientation.

“I updated it so it can speak more like a regular person and ensured it didn’t forget that it’s supposed to get stuff from the Bible. It’s a constant trick to find the right balance,” Odditycentral.com quotes Peter to have said in reaction to some of the concerns raised about Text with Jesus.

The app is basically ChatGPT which has been trained on the Bible. After inviting numerous church leaders to test out a beta version of it, Cat Loaf Software reportedly made several enhancements, including adding Bible chapter and verse references to the app.

Meanwhile, Text with Jesus contains certain functions for generating revenue. For instance, a monthly charge is necessary to unlock some of the listed Biblical figures if users want to chat with them. It charges $2.99 per month to access Mary Magdalene for instance.

Some critics claim that developing such an app might cause a belittling of Christianity and some of the biblical characters such as Jesus who are considered sacred.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are some surprising reasons why you should never throw away eggshells

Here are some surprising reasons why you should never throw away eggshells

The weird story of the people who danced themselves to death

The weird story of the people who danced themselves to death

Study reveals paper straws contain deadly, long-lasting chemicals

Study reveals paper straws contain deadly, long-lasting chemicals

Orijin thrills indigenes with deeply rooted vibes at Osun Osogbo Festival

Orijin thrills indigenes with deeply rooted vibes at Osun Osogbo Festival

Your fried rice doesn’t taste delicious because of these 7 reasons

Your fried rice doesn’t taste delicious because of these 7 reasons

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

New ChatGPT-powered app lets users chat with Jesus, apostles, other biblical martyrs [Video]

Aquafina unveils heartfelt #PadiofLife TVC: Inspiring Lifelong connections

Aquafina unveils heartfelt #PadiofLife TVC: Inspiring Lifelong connections

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Navigating societal pressure: Is being an 'understanding girlfriend' a bad thing?

Navigating societal pressure: Is being an 'understanding girlfriend' a bad thing?

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

Jagun Jagun comes to Veritasi Homes in an epic celebration of excellence

Jagun Jagun comes to Veritasi Homes in an epic celebration of excellence

9 ways you can be a baddie on a budget of second-hand fits

9 ways you can be a baddie on a budget of second-hand fits

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pink gari

Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking gari to a new level with sweet potatoes

The hidden secret to fried that tastes better and lasts longer [acouplecooks]

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther [FatherlandGazette]

3 prominent Nigerians who fought for the abolition of slave trade

virginity dance

In this tribe, you must dance to prove your virginity