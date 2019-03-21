On Saturday March 23, 2019, Ibejii will host a music concert to celebrate this unique tribe - right here at the heart of the Twin Capital of the World.

Whether you are a twin or a lover of twins, come partake in Ibejii Day. Follow @Ibejiimusic and send a DM indicating your interest. Ibejii Day holds at the Ethnic Heritage Centre, 35 Raymond Njoku Street, SW Ikoyi, Lagos at 6.30pm, March 23, 2019.

Keep up with the conversation by following @ibejiimusic and #IbejiiDay on social media.

This is a featured post