Celebrating Alaga Iduro (Traditional MCs) as an Omoluabi

They have to trust the Alaga Iduro to do a great job.

The Alagaduro is a traditional MC who plays a major part in coordinating event proceedings, at Yoruba functions. She is a professional custodian of the Yoruba wedding tradition, who through years of hard work and innovation defines and improves how marriages begin.

Sometimes, the role of an Alagaduro is underestimated, but Goldberg’s Omoluabi TVC is a reminder that it isn’t. The commercial reveals the gem that the Alagaduro is.

For an Alaga to do a great job, she requires great attention to detail, first to understand what a couple wants and to find appropriate ways to blend it with what customs demand. She’s trendy, yet humble enough to ensure that as much as attention is focused on her, she always guides the flow of the conversation during the ceremony back to the couple.

She shows them respect and does not engage in self-serving acts such as compelling guests to spray money on her. Such acts diminish what she holds to be the excellence of her craft - beautiful oratory guided by agelong customs.

She displays courage as she calms brewing storms that may arise during traditional wedding ceremonies. Constantly edifying the beautiful union that's about to merge families together. She is not discriminatory in her words nor does she condone acts poised to tarnish the beauty of the event.

The Alaga returns to the elders periodically to refresh her knowledge of the old ways, she reminds everyone that we live in a world where no one knows it all. She teaches a lesson in humility to the younger generation.

As a custodian of traditions, she is an Ọmọlúàbí in every sense, not only because of the huge responsibility she handles with grace but also for her diligence.

Alagaduro, eku ise!

