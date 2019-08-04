Carrot contains an anti-aging nutrient with antioxidant capabilities, Beta-Carotene, to help slow down the ageing of cells in the body.

One way to get that into your body is by using carrot oil. Carrot oil is very easy to make at home and it is extremely beneficial for the hair and skin.

Supplies

Veggie peeler

Hand grater or food processor

Crockpot

Fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth

Jar

Carrot Oil Ingredients

Carrots

Olive, coconut, sunflower, or sesame oil, to cover

Preparation

Step 1: Wash and peel the skin off the carrots.

Grate carrots with the use of a hand grater or food processor.

Step 2: Place the grated carrots in a crock pot and pour the oil of your choice to cover.

Step 3: On your crock pot’s lowest setting, maintain a warm temperature, infusing the oil for a full 24-72 hours.

Note: Use the “warm” temperature setting on your crock pot. Try not to allow the temperature of the oil to rise above 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit. You will notice the oil becoming orange in colour.

Step 4: Once the infusion process is complete, pour the carrots and oil mixture through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth and strain.

Step 5: Label and store the oil in a glass jar in the refrigerator until ready for use.