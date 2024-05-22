ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home

Samiah Ogunlowo

Rattan furniture, with its timeless elegance and inherent warmth, offers a natural way to elevate your home.

Rattan furniture pieces to elevate your home [iStock]
Rattan furniture pieces to elevate your home [iStock]

Cane furniture also known as Rattan furniture, with its warm texture and light, airy aesthetic, has transcended passing trends to become a design staple.

Recommended articles

Woven from natural materials like bamboo or palm, rattan pieces introduce a touch of the tropics indoors, imbuing your home with a sense of relaxed sophistication.

But with a variety of styles and uses available, how do you choose the perfect rattan pieces to elevate your space?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 7 rattan furniture ideas to elevate your home:

Accent chair [Apartment Therapy]
Accent chair [Apartment Therapy] Pulse Nigeria

A sculptural accent chair in natural rattan instantly adds a touch of drama and visual interest. Choose a design with a high back and curved arms for a luxurious feel, perfect for a reading nook or a quiet corner in your living room.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rattan coffee table [Pinterest]
Rattan coffee table [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

A round or oval rattan coffee table offers both style and functionality. The woven base adds warmth and texture, while the glass top keeps the space feeling open and airy. This versatile piece works beautifully in living rooms, family rooms, or even sunrooms.

For a touch of coastal charm, consider rattan dining chairs. Choose a design with a slightly reclined back for a relaxed feel, perfect for lingering over long conversations around the dinner table. Pair them with a weathered wood table for a cohesive look.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hanging chair [The Rattan Company]
Hanging chair [The Rattan Company] Pulse Nigeria

Indulge your inner child (and adult desire for relaxation) with a hanging rattan chair. This whimsical piece adds a playful touch to any room and provides a cosy spot to curl up with a book or simply unwind.

Rattan Headboard [The Rattan Company]
Rattan Headboard [The Rattan Company] Pulse Nigeria

Rattan headboards are a stylish and practical option for bedrooms. The woven design adds a touch of natural texture, while built-in shelves or compartments offer valuable storage space for books, magazines, or other bedside essentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring the comfort of your living room outdoors with a luxurious rattan lounge chair. Choose a design with plush cushions and a reclining mechanism for ultimate relaxation on your patio or deck.

A slim console table in natural rattan is a versatile addition to any entryway, hallway, or living room. The open shelves offer space for decorative items or storage baskets, while the top provides a surface for lamps, flowers, or framed photos.

Rattan furniture, with its timeless elegance and inherent warmth, offers a natural way to elevate your home. So, embrace the beauty of woven textures and bring a touch of the outdoors in – your space is sure to thank you.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to make honey and sugar scrub for your skin

How to make honey and sugar scrub for your skin

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home

7 cane furniture pieces to elevate your home

Tiny plastic bits found in sperm of all men tested - Should men be worried?

Tiny plastic bits found in sperm of all men tested - Should men be worried?

5 tips to help you have an easier labour

5 tips to help you have an easier labour

Gladiatorial games and 5 other strange sports of ancient civilisations

Gladiatorial games and 5 other strange sports of ancient civilisations

5 worst courses to study in Nigeria and why

5 worst courses to study in Nigeria and why

Forget what your parents told you; marriage has changed now - 5 big changes

Forget what your parents told you; marriage has changed now - 5 big changes

Here are 5 reasons you shouldn't baby-trap a man into marrying you

Here are 5 reasons you shouldn't baby-trap a man into marrying you

DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak

DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak

10 travel routes where air passengers experience most turbulence

10 travel routes where air passengers experience most turbulence

Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress

Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress

Here is how to rock cargo pants correctly

Here is how to rock cargo pants correctly

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Meet Alex and Alan who made history as the first set of identical twins working as pilots at Alaska Airlines

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Airlines in many countries are conscious about the superstitious beliefs of their passengers [iStock]

Why some airlines don't have rows 13 and 17 in their planes

Ultimate GameChanger: Ahmed of Zorkle or Ibi of Olaniwun Ajayi?

Who will be next 'Ultimate GameChanger'? Ahmed of Zorkle or Ibi of Olaniwun Ajayi?

The handprint was found in Caceres, Spain [Shutterstock]

Scientists examine handprint from 60,000 years ago — how did it get there?