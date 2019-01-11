So, what are you waiting for?

While America is driving hard to stopping the influx of immigrants with the construction of its famous wall, Canada is seeking for ways to offset its aging population by taking in more than one million new permanent residents in the next three years, according to CNN.

This statistic means that Canada plans to take in nearly one percent of the country's population each year.

In 2017, Canada welcomed more than 286,000 permanent residents and the country projects that numbers could rise to 350,000 in 2019, 360,000 in 2020 and 370,000 in 2021.

In a statement on Thursday, Canada's minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC), Ahmed Hussen, an immigrant from Somalia, thanked all the immigrants who have helped develop Canada into a "strong and vibrant country" and explains that the decision to take in more immigrants was to help offset the country's declining birth rate while growing its labor force.

As for Nigerians, this is great news for those who plan on migrating.

Nigerians jumping ship to Canada

The number of Nigerians living in Canada crossed 33,000 in 2016 and the number keeps rising. Over the last decade, Canada has become a choice destination for Nigerians wishing to relocate.

However, the migration of Nigerians to Canada can actually be traced to the Biafran War. By 1973, three years after the war, Nigerians were identified separately by immigration authorities. From 1973 to 1991, there were 3,919 Nigerians in Canada. This number has incrementally increased since then.

Due to the high number of applications, the process of obtaining legal visa entry into Canada has become increasingly difficult. Nigerians who couldn't succeed at the pool took to the refugee option, making Canada toughen its asylum policies.

Check out 5 main reasons why Nigerians are abandoning ship and migrating to Canada.

Want to migrate to Canada?

Immigrating to Canada is a very easy and smooth process. All you need to do is decide which Canadian Visa program suits you the best.

1. Getting a Visa: The Canadian immigration website allows you to take a quick quiz to discover the right visa for you. There’s also the very popular International Experience Canada (IEC) visa which allows young people aged 18 to 30 years old from many countries around the world, to work and travel around Canada for one to two years.

2. Find that accommodation first: To find permanent housing before you get to Canada, the two most popular websites to search are Craigslist and Kijiji. They have options for all of Canada’s major cities and list sublets, rooms for rent, and entire apartments and houses.

3. Getting a job: Before looking for a job you need a Canadian social insurance number. Getting one is as easy as ABC. When looking for employment, double-check your visa conditions as some Canadian visas don’t allow certain types of work.

4. Choose the best city for yourself: Whether its Quebec or Vancouver, British Columbia or Alberta, ensure your destination suits the kind of job you are looking for. If you love outdoor adventures you might want to stay in Vancouver. Edmonton, Alberta’s capital and the Oil Capital of Canada is affordable and offers a lot of job opportunities, particularly in manufacturing, healthcare, and energy.

5. Student pathway: If you’re ineligible for the immigration streams the student pathway can be an excellent choice for becoming a Canadian permanent resident. When you choose to study in Canada, the credentials you gain make you a great candidate for permanent residence.