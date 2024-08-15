ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian man eats in 150 restaurants in 24 hours to break Guinness World Record

Temi Iwalaiye

Brian Nwana conquers culinary challenge, visiting 150 restaurants in 24 hours to set new Guinness World Record

Brian Nwana breaks Guinness World Record [GWR]

Munachimso Brian Nwana, a 22-year-old content creator and food consultant, has set a world record for the most fast-food restaurants visited in 24 hours.

One guideline for breaking this record is that contestants cannot use public transportation.

Additionally, they must purchase and consume at least one food or drink item from a restaurant during their attempt, 75% of the order must be food.

So, Brian completed the entire 25 km route on foot, starting at Chicken Republic in Gwarinpa and ending at Kilimanjaro in the central area of town. He took a nine-hour break between midnight and 9 a.m. to sleep.

Brian Nwana broke a Guinness World Record [GWR]
Brian Nwana broke a Guinness World Record [GWR] Pulse Nigeria

Brian went to 150 locations, breaking the previous record of 100 set last year by American YouTuber Airrack in New York City.

He pointed out: "New York has clusters of restaurants and adequate public transport systems, so doing this in Abuja was much more daunting and challenging."

Although he ate a range of cuisines like shawarma, pizza, fried chicken, and burgers, his favourite meals were Nigerian delicacies like moin moin (bean pudding) and àmàlà.

Brian ate a lot of food, "probably enough to last a week," he said. He made an effort to sample something—even if only a mouthful—from all the places he visited.

The remaining food was devoured entirely by his crew and members of the public since waste isn't allowed.

Brain’s motivation for breaking this record was to showcase the variety of Nigerian cuisines. He said, “I would like to encourage people from around the world to come and explore the Nigerian food space.”

Brian joins Hilda Baci and Tunde Onakoya as record breakers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

