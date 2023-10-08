Brand new car, cash prizes for grabs as Hilda Baci empowers young chefs

This comes after the success of her recently concluded record-breaking cooking class that had over 5,000 students in attendance in July and ran till September where exciting cash prizes of up to 5 million naira, cooking utensils and electronic gadgets were won.

This initiative set to hold on Telegram will feature a detailed training manual covering 160 recipes, 5 advanced plating techniques, costing and pricing strategies, and video editing for beginners and advanced learners.

The classes will run from November 10 to December 11, providing participants with invaluable skills and the opportunity to win prizes. Participants will win cash prizes of up to 12 million naira and a grand prize of a brand-new 2017 Hyundai. This generous gesture underscores her commitment to building capacity for young people.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the programme, Hilda Baci said:

"The Christmas Menu cooking class is aimed at improving capacity development for young people who are interested in building a career in cuisine.

The classes will enhance participants’ cooking skills making them financially independent while they pursue their dreams. The goal is to empower individuals to start their businesses and become foodpreneurs to be reckoned with”.

Registration for the class will be open until November 9th, 2023. Aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts can register through @myfoodbyhilda on Instagram, following the registration instructions. The registration fee is 35,000 Naira only. Upon successful completion of the class, participants will receive a certification from Chef Hilda Baci, a testament to their newly acquired culinary expertise.

This class is expected to draw participants from across Nigeria and beyond, to learn from one of the industry's leading experts. Hilda Baci's dedication to culinary excellence and her commitment to empowering individuals make this Christmas Menu Cooking Class a truly remarkable and transformative experience.

For more inquiries or further information, please contact: @myfoodbyhilda on instagram

