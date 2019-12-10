For the very first time, top beauty pageants in the world, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America and now, Miss Universe have crowned black women as their winners in the same year.

This indeed is a great time in the history of beauty pageants. Over the years, top beauty pageants have been known to have white winners. In the early years, about the 1920s, women of color were barred from participating in beauty pageants. We can boldly say it's a different story in this day. From Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America and Miss Universe, black girls rocks!

When Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi joined a historic group of black queens in the world as she was named Miss Universe on Sunday, December 8. Tunzi was crowned as Miss Universe 2019 with her low hair-cut and inner beauty that reflected on the outside. At the Miss Universe pageant, Tunzi spoke about how conventional beauty standards haven't typically included skin and hair like hers, encouraging women to embrace themselves and love who they are.

South African model Zozibini Tunzi being crowned the 2019 Miss Universe [Pulse Live Kenya]

Tunzi is the first black woman from South Africa to hold the Miss Universe title. She is an activist who fights against gender-based violence and is an advocate for natural beauty, as described in her bio on the Miss Universe website.

Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst became the oldest person to be crowned Miss USA at 28 years. She received the crown on Thursday, May 2 at the Reno Tahoe’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino’s Grand Theatre. She represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2019 competition and finished in the Top 10.

Cheslie Kryst is the oldest person to be crowned Miss USA 2019 [Review Journal] Review Journal

Hailing from North Carolina, Kryst practices civil litigation for a law firm and has a passion for helping prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments, free of charge. Kryst, who is licensed to practice in two states, earned both her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University and completed her undergraduate work at the University of South Carolina.

In a video played during this week's competition, Kryst told a story about how a judge at a legal competition suggested she wear a skirt instead of pants because judges prefer skirts.

Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin was crowned as Miss America 2019 on Sunday, September 9, 2018. Franklin remembers what music did for her. Now she tries to inspire children in the same way. An opera singer, Franklin discovered her identity through music, she explained during the Miss America competition in September.

Nia Franklin wears the crown of Miss America in 2019 [ABC News] ABC News

Representing New York, the 23-year-old showed her passion for music during the competition. This past year, she has been an advocate for the arts. She works with Sing for Hope, a nonprofit focused on helping people, including children and artists, through the power of music.

Miss Teens USA, Kaliegh Garris was crowned on April 28, 2019. When Garris took the Miss Teen USA stage Sunday, she did it with confidence as she wore her natural hair. The 18-year-old queen said, "I know what I look like with straight hair, with extensions, and with my curly hair, and I feel more confident and comfortable with my natural hair."

Kaliegh Garris was crowned Miss Teen USA 2019 [Business Insider Malaysia] Business Insider Malaysia

When she began competing in pageants, Garris spoke about fighting against beauty standards suggesting that straight hair was better than her natural curls. Some people told her how they thought she should style her hair, she said. But she ignored their criticism and went on to win the title of Miss Connecticut Teen USA with her natural hair and then Miss Teen USA.

These black beauty queens have given us hope that women of color should be confident in their skin and uniqueness.

As we await Miss World 2019, beauty pageant, which is set to hold on December 14, 2019 at the ExCeL London in London, we wish the black women all the best.