Bigi drinks gifts consumers brand new car, other exciting prizes in 2nd watch and win promo in Lagos and Abuja

Photo shows Kehinde Adewole (middle), a Bigi consumer and winner of the grand prize of a brand new car and other exciting prizes, with Boluwatife Adedugbe (second left), Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited; Francis Davis (second right), General Manager, Silverbird Cinema, Lagos; Emeka Kalu (Right), Events and Activation Officer, Rite Foods Limited and Progress Chukwuyem (Left), winner of Nigerian Idol season 7, at the raffle draw/grand finale of the 2nd Bigi Watch and Win Promo at Silverbird Cinema in Lagos on Saturday.
It was a refreshingly gleeful experience at the Silverbird cinema on Saturday as Bigi drinks, consumers’ favourite range of refreshing soft drinks with thirteen variants from the stable of Rite Foods Limited, rewarded a consumer, Kehinde Adewole with a brand-new car and other exciting prizes at the grand finale of the second edition of its ‘Watch and Win Promo’ in Lagos and Abuja.

Kehinde Adewole Oluwaseun, a 28-year-old consumer of Bigi drinks from Ondo State Nigeria, emerged as the promo winner from a pool of 70 consumers shortlisted from across Lagos and Abuja.

The second edition of the promo kicked off on August 8th and ended on October 31st 2022. It witnessed maximum refreshing moments by movie and cinema lovers who thronged Silverbird cinemas in Lagos and Abuja to enjoy pleasurable movie experiences with a Bigi brand for every of their viewing moments. The promo was flagged off to excite movie and cinema-loving consumers in Nigeria by offering them reward for their viewing experiences.

Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited avouched that the ‘Watch and Win Promo’ is in line with Rite Foods’ commitment to creating refreshing engagements for its consumers across the country, especially movie and entertainment lovers.

The Bigi Watch and Win Promo validates our commitment to creating refreshing and exciting movie experiences with the Bigi brand, and this has ensured that Bigi offers consumers a topnotch exciting and enduring experience that will consolidate their loyalty,” she affirmed.

Kehinde Adewole, the grand prize winner of the promo could not contain his excitement at the show and commended Bigi for the initiative. ‘Indeed, Bigi has created a memorable lifetime experience for me. I will never forget this day in my life, especially for this transformative and mind-blowing promo it put together to celebrate us, consumers. This is most unexpected and life-changing for me and I am deeply grateful’, Kehinde proclaimed.

Photo shows Kehinde Adewole, a Bigi consumer and winner of the grand prize of a brand new car and other exciting prizes, jubilating at the grand finale of the 2nd Bigi Watch and Win Promo at Silverbird Cinema in Lagos on Saturday.
Mrs. Aguda Rashidat, a Bigi consumer as well as sole distributor of Bigi drinks from Osun State and finalist at the raffle draw joyously revealed that the promo was a truly exciting experience for her as it gave her and her family the pleasurable moments needed to unwind with their favourite refreshing drink flavours after their daily hustle and bustle.

All participants at the raffle draw were winners as they went home with exciting consolation prizes such as hampers, smart watches, laptop computers, Bluetooth mouse, blenders, make-up kits, perfumes, durable wired earphones as well as different flavors of Bigi drinks.

Bigi drinks is Nigeria’s foremost refresher, treating consumers to various blends of refreshing varieties of soft drinks for every moment, be it at work or at play. With the promo, Bigi has once again inspired an exciting movie experience among its movie-going consumers by combining cinema viewing with a pleasurable and refreshing mood that offered a great reward for their money while enjoying their favorite movies with family and friends.

Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian food and beverage company, is the maker of Bigi drinks, a premium brand of carbonated soft drinks with thirteen variants. Other product lines in its portfolio include the refreshing Bigi Premium Table Water, the market-leading Fearless Energy Drink, a non-alcoholic energy-boosting beverage with two variants, the award-winning Bigi and Rite Sausages that recharge consumers’ belle, as well as its newly launched Sosa Fruit Drink with five flavors that is SOoo smooth and delivers ultimate refreshment to consumers.

