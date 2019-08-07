Tyler shot to fame when he did such an amazing job on Queen B's Vogue September issue and capturing some stunning shots of Beyoncé and making history at the same time.

Now one of his photos of Queen Bey will be added to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

According to CNN, Tyler announced the amazing news about the portrait on Tuesday and said; “A year ago today we broke the flood gates open. Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.”

The National Portrait Gallery confirmed that they have acquired the photo, although it has not been announced when it will be on display for the public to see.

Leslie Ureña, the Associate Curator of Photographs for Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery said to CNN, “We are delighted to acquire this magnificent portrait of Beyoncé.”