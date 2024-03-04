Benue chef completes 135-hour cook-a-thon in bid to reclaim record for Nigeria
The chef also donated over 70% of his prepared food to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi. NAN reports that Chef Naira Victor embarked on the longest cooking marathon, codenamed: “Cook-A-Thon” on February 27 and ended on March 3.
NAN also reports that the chef also donated over 70% of his prepared food to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). After the completion of the cooking marathon, the chef is now awaiting recognition by Guinness World Record.
The governor said that he was excited with the resilient spirit exhibited by the chef, describing him as tenacious, determinant and a go-getter. He expressed the confidence that the chef’s milestone would be a stepping stone to more successes, even as he encouraged him never to stop believing in himself.
Alia, who had earlier paid a solidarity visit to the chef, applauded the people of the state and other well-spirited individuals for their support in making his dream a reality. He implored the people of the state to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and unity, as shown to the chef.
The governor assured of his administration’s commitment to uplifting the youth, as part of his campaign promises toward youth empowerment.
