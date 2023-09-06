Beans and fried plantains might be a deadly food combination, here’s why

This conversation has been going on online for quite a while now about whether beans and ripe plantains are healthy.

Kemi Lopsam, a natural health doctor and an acupuncturist based in Akure, first spoke about this in 2019 on a website called Newsroom. According to Lopsam, "cooking food like beans with unripe plantains has no problems. It is a perfect combination that makes digestion easy." But cooking beans with ripe plantains is unhealthy.

The combination is acidic

Ripe plantains are fruits. She explained that heat turns fructose into acid, and many diseases stem from acidity. Acid-forming foods are unhealthy and dangerous and can cause heart problems, ulcers, and gastrointestinal reflux.

Beans are naturally acid-forming too, but they help to create a great PH balance of acid and alkaline in the body. There’s no problem as long as you give beans ample time to digest, but some people are allergic to beans and need to stay as far away from them as possible.

It doesn’t digest properly together

She states that beans take five to seven hours to digest and leave the stomach, while ripe plantains take just three hours. Fruits digest in the terminal ileum and not the stomach. Foods digested in the stomach.

Ripe plantains do not need pancreatic enzymes to digest, unlike beans. When combined, the plantains struggle to leave the stomach and go to the terminal ileum, but the beans in the stomach make it difficult for them to leave. This struggle continues until fermentation occurs, which is known to cause many diseases. She advises that plantains shouldn’t be cooked but eaten raw.

However, Lopsam might be wrong in her assertion about where fruits and food are digested, as both are digested in the small intestine. Although they are both highly acidic and might cause severe stomach upset when eaten together.

Pulse Nigeria

Bad oil makes fried plantains unhealthy.

According to Healthline, "fried plantains aren't exactly a healthy choice if fried in unhealthy oil." So your plantains are only as good as the oil used to make them.

Plantain chips have high calories and fat

