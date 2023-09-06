ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Beans and fried plantains might be a deadly food combination, here’s why

Temi Iwalaiye

If there’s one food generally loved by Nigerians, it’s fried ripe plantains, or dodo and beans.

Beans and fried plantain might be deadly [travelandmunchies]
Beans and fried plantain might be deadly [travelandmunchies]

Recommended articles

This conversation has been going on online for quite a while now about whether beans and ripe plantains are healthy.

Kemi Lopsam, a natural health doctor and an acupuncturist based in Akure, first spoke about this in 2019 on a website called Newsroom. According to Lopsam, "cooking food like beans with unripe plantains has no problems. It is a perfect combination that makes digestion easy." But cooking beans with ripe plantains is unhealthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ripe plantains are fruits. She explained that heat turns fructose into acid, and many diseases stem from acidity. Acid-forming foods are unhealthy and dangerous and can cause heart problems, ulcers, and gastrointestinal reflux.

Beans are naturally acid-forming too, but they help to create a great PH balance of acid and alkaline in the body. There’s no problem as long as you give beans ample time to digest, but some people are allergic to beans and need to stay as far away from them as possible.

She states that beans take five to seven hours to digest and leave the stomach, while ripe plantains take just three hours. Fruits digest in the terminal ileum and not the stomach. Foods digested in the stomach.

Ripe plantains do not need pancreatic enzymes to digest, unlike beans. When combined, the plantains struggle to leave the stomach and go to the terminal ileum, but the beans in the stomach make it difficult for them to leave. This struggle continues until fermentation occurs, which is known to cause many diseases. She advises that plantains shouldn’t be cooked but eaten raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Lopsam might be wrong in her assertion about where fruits and food are digested, as both are digested in the small intestine. Although they are both highly acidic and might cause severe stomach upset when eaten together.

Beans and plantain [wikicommons]
Beans and plantain [wikicommons] Pulse Nigeria

According to Healthline, "fried plantains aren't exactly a healthy choice if fried in unhealthy oil." So your plantains are only as good as the oil used to make them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per the United States Department of Agriculture, plantain chips are rich in calories, fat, and carbohydrates. This high-calorie count can lead to weight gain and health issues.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beans and fried plantains might be a deadly food combination, here’s why

Beans and fried plantains might be a deadly food combination, here’s why

Silent threat: 7 effects of prolonged headphone usage

Silent threat: 7 effects of prolonged headphone usage

6 recommended actions to take if you bump into your partner cheating

6 recommended actions to take if you bump into your partner cheating

These 5 tips will help you write the most heartfelt wedding vows

These 5 tips will help you write the most heartfelt wedding vows

Here are the major parts of Nigeria slaves were taken from

Here are the major parts of Nigeria slaves were taken from

5 pictures that prove Tiwa Savage is Africa’s No. 1 Bad Girl

5 pictures that prove Tiwa Savage is Africa’s No. 1 Bad Girl

Moaning during sex is such a good thing, according to sex experts

Moaning during sex is such a good thing, according to sex experts

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 reasons women don't have to shave their armpit hairs

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

Vaping lowers men’s sperm count and shrinks their testicles - Study

Vaping lowers men’s sperm count and shrinks their testicles - Study

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies

The aftereffects of an abortion on your body

The aftereffects of an abortion on your body

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

Taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

A super blue moon [Timesofindia]

The last super blue moon until 2037 happened yesterday, but what’s a super blue moon?