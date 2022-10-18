BBNaija's Adekunle shares excerpt of poem collection

Very few writers have used the Big Brother Naija platform to launch their writing careers, but Adekunle Olopade seems to be well on his way.
Adekunle shared some of his poems on Twitter.
The poem was written like a haiku and reminded us of the famous Rupi Kaur. He disclosed that he wrote and designed the book about two years ago, and this is his first major project out of the house.
Adekunle shared a snippet from his book, ‘This is not an excuse' on Twitter. Many Twitter users expressed interest in buying a copy.
The Big Brother Naija house has had its fair share of self-acclaimed poets and writers like Liquorose and Angel, but their works were not accepted like Adekunle’s.
