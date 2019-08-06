At the height of the drug crisis, BBC Nigeria released a documentary, Sweet, Sweet Codeine, that explored and showed the faces of the true victims of this rise of codeine addiction in Nigeria.

They wrote:

"In Nigeria, thousands of young people are addicted to codeine cough syrup – a medicine that’s become a street drug. The Nigerian senate estimates that 3 million bottles of codeine syrup are drunk every day in just two states – Kano and Jigawa. But who makes this syrup? And who sells it to Nigeria’s students? BBC Africa Eye went undercover to investigate."

The documentary was so impactful that it prompted a swift response from people across the country, including Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari, who said in an Instagram post that she was 'deeply saddened' by the rise of the problem, especially in Northern Nigeria.

"I call on all security agencies, lawmakers, judiciary, drug manufacturers, civil society, regulators, teachers, parents, neighbours and you to take this as a personal war and halt the menace," she added.

Led by an award-winning Nigerian investigative journalist, Ruona J. Meyer, BBC Africa Eye went undercover to investigate the people behind Nigeria's cough syrup crisis.

Sweet, Sweet Codeine has now been nominated for an Emmy in the 'News and Current Affairs' category.

Congratulations to the team!