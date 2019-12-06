Timini Egbuson came out tops when he competed with colleagues, Bimbo Ademoye and Bolanle Ninalowo at the 2019 bakefest.

The Nollywood actors were also joined by BBNaija 2019 ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure, who also participated in the competition. The TV stars joined forces with four different upcoming bakers to make a three-course meal that was judged by a panel of chefs and nutritionists.

The highly anticipated bake-off was a three-round contest that had participants in their separate booths whipping up tasty pies and tarts, delicious cocktails, and the yummiest baked desserts, within a given time limit. The delicious scent of baked goodies wafted all over the park long before the final call was made.

The contestants dazzled the guests and judges with a creative and lavish Baileys Delight infused presentation that won hearts and taste buds.In the end, Timini and his baking partner stood out for their added flair and attention to detail. Over N2million was awarded to contestants in cash prizes.

The delightful Bakefest left all in attendance looking forward to all the fun and smiles Baileys Bakefest 4 would bring to the well-lit scenery next year.