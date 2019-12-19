With these corn soup recipes, you can make each bowl of corn soup you serve taste like a bowl of a different culture!

Award-winning corn soup recipes for your dinner table

Thai Chunky Corn Chowder Recipe(serves 10)

What you need:

Diced bacon, ½ pound

Butter, 4 tablespoon

Large diced onions, 2

Seeded and diced red pepper, 1

Ground thyme leaves, 2 teaspoon

Ground roasted cumin, 1 teaspoon

Turmeric, a pinch (optional)

Skinned and cubed potatoes, 2 pounds

Chicken stock, 6 cups

Cornstarch, 6 tablespoons

Water

Cream, 2 cups (optional)

Corn kernels, ½ pound

Ground black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

What You Do:

Fry the diced bacon till it becomes crispy. Drain the fat that is released from the bacon and set aside.

To a stockpot, add butter and heat till it melts. To the pot, add onions and red pepper. Stir till they are tender.

Add chicken stock and the spices. Add potatoes and cook till it becomes tender. When the potatoes are cooked completely, add the cornstarch dissolved in cold water.

Keep stirring as you add the corn starch. The soup will become thicker.

Lower the heat and add milk or cream and keep stirring. Let the liquid simmer for about fifteen minutes and then bring to a boil.

Add the corn kernels, ground pepper and salt.

Roasted Corn Soup Recipe – Award Winning!(serves 6)

What you need:

Chicken stock, 2 cups

Cloves of garlic, 3

Corns, 6 ears

Peeled and diced potato, ½

Cornmeal, 1 tablespoon

Cream/ milk, ½ cup

Ground pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Sugar, 1 pinch (optional)

What you do

Bake the corn and cloves of garlic in an oven that has been preheated to 450 F. Leave for about twenty-five minutes

Once cool, dehusk the corn and remove the kernels from the cobs

Cut four of the cobs crosswise and set aside.

Heat a saucepan and add some butter. When the butter melts, add the chicken stock, diced potatoes, corn cobs and water. Cook covered for about twenty minutes on low heat.

Take out the corn cobs and discard them.

Using a slotted spoon, take out the cooked potatoes and put them in a grinder. Add the corn kernels and the cloves of garlic. Add the cornmeal and grind.

Sieve this puree to leave the skins of the corn behind. Then add to the steaming broth.

Cook for five – ten minutes, stir in the cream or the milk and take off the heat.

Add the seasonings and serve. You may add a pinch of sugar to the soup before serving it. The sugar adds a special flavor to the soup.

Easy Chinese Chicken and Corn Soup (serves 6)

What you need:

6 cups chicken stock

1 large chicken breast fillet(boneless)

300g canned corn kernels

300g canned creamed corn

1 tablespoon cornflour(cornstarch)

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 eggs (beaten)

2 spring onions (finely sliced) or 2 scallions (finely sliced) or 2green onions (finely sliced)

What you do:

ring the stock to the boil in a large saucepan(depending on your taste or needs you may wish to substitute some of the stock for water).

Add chicken breast fillet to the stock, turn the heat off and cover the pain with a lid for 15 minutes.

Remove chicken breast from the stock and leave to cool for a few minutes then shred.

Add corn to stock and bring to the boil over a medium heat.

Combine soy sauce and cornflour into a paste then stir into the soup to thicken slightly.

Add shredded chicken to soup.

Slowly pour beaten eggs into the soup in a steady stream, stirring constantly with a fork.

Serve topped with the sliced spring onions and enjoy!

NB: Cooking time includes the 15 minutes for “poaching” the chicken breast.

