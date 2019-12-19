Award-winning corn soup recipes for your dinner table

With these corn soup recipes, you can make each bowl of corn soup you serve taste like a bowl of a different culture!
Thai Chunky Corn Chowder Recipe(serves 10)
What you need:
- Diced bacon, ½ pound
- Butter, 4 tablespoon
- Large diced onions, 2
- Seeded and diced red pepper, 1
- Ground thyme leaves, 2 teaspoon
- Ground roasted cumin, 1 teaspoon
- Turmeric, a pinch (optional)
- Skinned and cubed potatoes, 2 pounds
- Chicken stock, 6 cups
- Cornstarch, 6 tablespoons
- Water
- Cream, 2 cups (optional)
- Corn kernels, ½ pound
- Ground black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
What You Do:
- Fry the diced bacon till it becomes crispy. Drain the fat that is released from the bacon and set aside.
- To a stockpot, add butter and heat till it melts. To the pot, add onions and red pepper. Stir till they are tender.
- Add chicken stock and the spices. Add potatoes and cook till it becomes tender. When the potatoes are cooked completely, add the cornstarch dissolved in cold water.
- Keep stirring as you add the corn starch. The soup will become thicker.
- Lower the heat and add milk or cream and keep stirring. Let the liquid simmer for about fifteen minutes and then bring to a boil.
- Add the corn kernels, ground pepper and salt.
Roasted Corn Soup Recipe – Award Winning!(serves 6)
What you need:
- Chicken stock, 2 cups
- Cloves of garlic, 3
- Corns, 6 ears
- Peeled and diced potato, ½
- Cornmeal, 1 tablespoon
- Cream/ milk, ½ cup
- Ground pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- Sugar, 1 pinch (optional)
What you do
- Bake the corn and cloves of garlic in an oven that has been preheated to 450 F. Leave for about twenty-five minutes
- Once cool, dehusk the corn and remove the kernels from the cobs
- Cut four of the cobs crosswise and set aside.
- Heat a saucepan and add some butter. When the butter melts, add the chicken stock, diced potatoes, corn cobs and water. Cook covered for about twenty minutes on low heat.
- Take out the corn cobs and discard them.
- Using a slotted spoon, take out the cooked potatoes and put them in a grinder. Add the corn kernels and the cloves of garlic. Add the cornmeal and grind.
- Sieve this puree to leave the skins of the corn behind. Then add to the steaming broth.
- Cook for five – ten minutes, stir in the cream or the milk and take off the heat.
- Add the seasonings and serve. You may add a pinch of sugar to the soup before serving it. The sugar adds a special flavor to the soup.
Easy Chinese Chicken and Corn Soup (serves 6)
What you need:
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 1 large chicken breast fillet(boneless)
- 300g canned corn kernels
- 300g canned creamed corn
- 1 tablespoon cornflour(cornstarch)
- 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
- 2 eggs (beaten)
- 2 spring onions (finely sliced) or 2 scallions (finely sliced) or 2green onions (finely sliced)
What you do:
- ring the stock to the boil in a large saucepan(depending on your taste or needs you may wish to substitute some of the stock for water).
- Add chicken breast fillet to the stock, turn the heat off and cover the pain with a lid for 15 minutes.
- Remove chicken breast from the stock and leave to cool for a few minutes then shred.
- Add corn to stock and bring to the boil over a medium heat.
- Combine soy sauce and cornflour into a paste then stir into the soup to thicken slightly.
- Add shredded chicken to soup.
- Slowly pour beaten eggs into the soup in a steady stream, stirring constantly with a fork.
- Serve topped with the sliced spring onions and enjoy!
- NB: Cooking time includes the 15 minutes for “poaching” the chicken breast.
This article is published with permission from theAsianparent Singapore
This article was first published on AfricaParent.com