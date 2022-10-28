At the Heart of the Family: Golden Penny sponsors Family Feud Nigeria

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Golden Penny Foods, offering quality nutrition to every Nigerian family, is an Associate Sponsor of the maiden edition of the popular family game show, Family Feud.

The maiden edition of the show was launched in Nigeria in October 2022 and is hosted by the popular Nollywood Star, Bisola Aiyeola.

You and your family now stand a chance to play the game to win N2.5m or be a part of the live show audience of Family Feud Nigeria courtesy of Golden Penny Food. To be a part of this, simply follow the steps below:

  • Like and Follow Golden Penny Foods on Facebook @gpennyfoods and on Instagram @gpennyfoods
  • Share a 30-second to 1 minute video of you enjoying a Golden Penny product and watching an episode of Family Feud using the hashtag #GPennyXFamilyFeud. Also remember to tag @gpennyfoods in your post.
  • Stand a chance to be selected along with members of your family to participate in the gameshow.
  • Note that winners will be selected at random

Family Feud is currently showing on DSTV Africa Magic Channel 154 on Friday 9 pm; Saturday 8pm, Africa Magic Channel 153: Monday 9.30 am, Sunday 4.30pm.

Like Golden Penny Foods on Facebook

Follow @gpennyfoods on Instagram.

