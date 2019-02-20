If you find yourself travelling to Ghana, you might want to blend in. We've got you covered.

Ghana has 7 major languages that are widely spoken. Twi, Ga, Fanti, Ewe, Dangbe, Hausa, English and Pidgin all play a role in forming the slangs that are used by the regular Ghanaian.

Knowing and understanding how to use slangs allow you control situations, especially if you are actually a tourist.

Here are 10 slangs you should learn before going to Ghana.

1. Chale

Chale (pronounced "cha-leh") has become quite wide-spread in West Africa so much so that one can guess its contextual meaning without much ado. However, it means "friend" and can be used as an interjection.

2. Akwaaba

Akwaaba, a very popular Twi saying, means "welcome". In response, say "medaase" (pronounced ‘me-daa-si‘) which means "thank you".

3. Dumsor

You might hear Ghanaians complaining about Dumsor. Don't be worried, there's no person named such. Dumsor is basically the phenomenon of unstable/unreliable electricity. Electricity going off (‘dum’) and coming back on (‘sor’) without warning forms the undesirable concept of Dumsor, so if that happens while you're around, you're also allowed to complain about Dumsor.

4. Obroni

Like Nigeria's Oyibo, "Obroni" (plural is "abrofo") is a term used to describe or address a white person.

5. Trosky/Tro Tro

"Trotro", or "trosky", is a multi-passenger van or mini bus very common on the streets of Ghana. If you want to use public transport, you'll probably be boarding a trotro.

6. Ewomu

In the south west parts of Nigeria, when you want to get down from a bus, you say "Owa!" However, when you want to get down from a trosky at your stop in Ghana, you say "ewomu" to the conductor, literally meaning "it is inside" in Twi.

7. Eye red

Eye red is used to describe a greedy or selfish person.

8. Akpeteshie

Akpeteshie is a strong liquor or spirit made from palm fruit or sugar cane. It is locally distilled and sometimes referred to as "apio" or "kill me quick". So, if you need a shot of something strong, ask for akpeteshie.

9. Jot

A stranger might ask you if you have "jot", which means they're asking if you have a cigarette.

10. Oyiwa

If someone tells you Oyiwa, they mean "there you are".