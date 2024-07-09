Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Caroline West, 49, began painting on teabags in August 2023 as sustainability has always been something she is passionate about, and has depicted everything from popular landmarks.

The landmarks included Stonehenge and nature scenes on the unique canvas. She has painted around 70 tea bags and counting and said it takes between an hour to an hour and a half to complete a creation, depending on the level of detail.

“I really love the idea of just taking something that you would normally discard or throw away and then transforming it into a work of art and giving it another lease of life.”

Mrs West, who is based in Waterlooville, Hampshire, told the PA news agency.

“I just think we’re all so busy all the time and it is hard to take the time to slow down and notice the beauty in the everyday things that are often taken for granted.

“I like the idea of using tea bags as a way to turn something mundane into something beautiful.”

The process begins by drying out used teabags which can take a few days cutting them up, scraping out all the tea and ironing them flat.

The edges are then cut off, the tea bag is placed on backing paper, a base layer is applied and then the art can begin using acrylic paint.

"It’s quite a process because you’ve got to wait for that to fully dry because the tea bags are quite absorbent.

“Then, you just gradually build up the layers, tape them up at the ends, take it off the backing paper and hope it doesn’t tear and wear a lot if it does.”

Yorkshire Tea tea bags have been a popular choice for miniature works of art, something West got from her mother as she was more of a fan of herbal tea.

“Weirdly, I don’t actually drink normal tea, I drink herbal tea so my mum served me all the tea bags,”

“I have done a little series because she drinks Yorkshire Tea of Yorkshire landmarks on Yorkshire Tea teabags,” she said.

The series happened around April and saw Mrs West replicate places including Saltburn Pier, Scarborough Castle, Humber Bridge and the Yorkshire Dales.

Tower Bridge, Stonehenge, Blackpool Tower and Snowdon have also been painted in tiny form by the artist.

“I just thought it will be really nice and British to have British landmarks on British tea bags,” she added.

She has found a way to incorporate herbal tea bags in her work, adding they provide different pops of colour compared to their regular counterpart.

“My husband drinks fruit teas so that has a really nice pinky tone and I drink chamomile, so that produces a yellow tone,” she explained.

Her favourite landmark to paint has been Stonehenge, with the most enjoyable part of the process being the start.

“I really enjoy the beginning because I think the start of something is really exciting and the work is based on my ideas,”

“I also quite enjoy the intricacy because I do like painting small; I just think there’s something magical about having a really small painting.”

West posted her work on social media and said people expressing an interest means a lot to me.

“It’s really lovely to get positive feedback on something I really love doing and people are just really amazed by the fact these paintings are on tea bags,” she added.

