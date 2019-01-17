Awele Emili's toons have become a matter of viral sensations every few weeks, with her humorous and relatable takes.

You may have seen her humorous comic strips on Twitter or Instagram, with thousands of retweets and shares.

Today, we get to know more about Awele Emili, a 22-year old graduate of medical pharmacology, toxicology and therapeutics, and a viral self-taught artist who got interested in art as far back as Primary school.

Her art has been described as "crafted with incredible nuance and textbook imagination, even to the hair and props," while she has been generously described as "modernist, impressionist artist with a knack for realism and a medieval, pre-modernist work ethic."

We asked her a few questions about her relationship with her art.

Tell us a bit about the girl behind the cartoons.

My name is Awele Emili. I’m 22, I studied medical pharmacology. I like telling stories and I’m a horrible singer LOL.

When did you start drawing your toons and how did you begin posting them on social media?

I started drawing a long time ago. The only clear memory I have from far back was when I was 7 or 8 years old, I and my friends in primary school would come up with stories and I’ll illustrate them with pencils and markers. I started posting them when I got into the university in 2013. They were just traditional art then, in 2016 I started learning how to make them digital.

You are also a Pharmacologist, were there any challenges when you wanted to take drawing seriously? (e.g. your parents, etc)

Yes! There were challenges even when I was doing it solely as a hobby in secondary school. My dad disliked it and didn’t even acknowledge it as a talent. He saw it as a distraction, so I had to do well in school and get good grades so he doesn’t see any reason to stop me from doing it.

One time I showed him a drawing I did when I was in J.S.S.3, he glanced at it and asked me if I was done with the homework they gave me, then told me to go and read my books. Whenever I’d asked for art materials as presents, I’d get Ben Carson’s books instead.

Your stories are usually funny and relatable. Tell us a bit about your creative process, what inspires you?

Everything around me inspires me, my brain is like a sponge — it soaks up information and I can’t help but observe every little detail from things happening. The experiences aren’t necessarily mine, it could be a conversation I’ve had with someone or people I’ve seen on tv, online and so on. It’s basically everything.

You've started animating your toons, what artform do you prefer?

I like animation, it takes a lot of time though, I watched Disney growing up and I’ve always told myself that one day I’ll be able to animate like they do, hopefully!

What is the most interesting discovery about the Nigerian arts scene since your toons went viral?

I think the Nigerian art industry has a lot of potential, I’ve discovered more great artists and animators and they’re all very amazing talented people.

What is the next step for your brand?

The goal is to keep creating and getting better.

If there were no limits, what would you be?

I’d be a traveler, I’d go to different cities and countries just to experience their way of life and culture, and then create art out of it LOL.