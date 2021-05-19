Around the World: Nigerian woman Kelechi speaks on how a journey to Tanzania saved her life

One is the national park at Serengeti and the other is the mountain Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Although Tanzania is a peaceful country, most of its citizens live below the World Bank poverty line.

I spoke with Kelechi who travelled to Tanzania with her two sisters in December 2020. It was their tradition to travel out of Nigeria every year

Just in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, with its attendant lockdowns, the plane tickets were quite expensive and were the most expensive ticket she had ever paid for.

"I went at the time when the late President wasn't taking covid seriously so it was really easy to be cleared"

I asked Kelechi how Zanzibar looked like. Was it a typical African country with corrugated sheets and bad roads? She said that; “Tanzania has a rich history. It was part of the Omani sultanate. Tanzania does not look bad. It has some good roads, though villages are not carefully planned. There are a lot of poor but genuinely nice people. It is also filled with a lot of tourists.”

A quick history lesson would reveal that the Omani sultanate was a powerful empire with influence around the Persian Gulf, Indian ocean, Pakistan, and Zanzibar.

She and her sisters travelled to three places in Tanzania; Arusha, Dar, and Zanzibar.

A highlight of the trip was a safari in Arusha where they watched wild animals in their natural habitat.

She also learnt a lot about their language and culture. While in Zanzibar, they stayed at several hotels. The most memorable was hotel Tembo.

It was a vast and beautiful hotel. Their balcony overlooked the beautiful white beach.

Kelechi’s trip took a turn for the worse when an illness that began in Nigeria revisited her. She was having headaches back in Nigeria. The doctor she went to see in Lagos said nothing was wrong with her and cleared her to travel.

After the trip to Arusha, she said “My head was aching so much it felt like I was running mad.”

“At our very first hotel on Zanzibar, my sister had to take a bike to get my meds. I was losing my memory. I was constantly holding my head. By the time we got to our last hotel, I passed out.”

“After a CT scan was done, they saw the problem. I had a chronic subdural hematoma and needed it to be operated on immediately.”

After much deliberation and crying among my sisters they decided to do the surgery.

Kelechi said, “If I had stayed back in Nigeria, I am sure I would have died. In Port Harcourt where I lived there was only one neurosurgeon, and she was on leave in that period. If there was a neurological emergency no one would have treated me.”