ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Aquafina unveils heartfelt #PadiofLife TVC: Inspiring Lifelong connections

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyAquafna

Padi of life (Credit: Brand Communicator)
Padi of life (Credit: Brand Communicator)

Recommended articles

In the 60-second TVC, the spotlight is on the value of meaningful connections and how they enrich our lives.

The commercial features a star-studded cast including Nollywood actors; Jide Kene, Jemima Osunde, Munachi Abii, music producer and singer Young John, Health influencer, Aproko Doctor, and Celebrity chef and World Record Holder Hilda Baci. Together, they paint a vivid and relatable picture of true friendship and meaningful connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as water is indispensable to the body's well-being, this TVC effectively underscores some of the core attributes of what the Aquafina brand stands for - Premium, purity and trustworthiness.

It skillfully portrays the various facets of friendships and companionship that add meaning to life, encapsulates the very essence of friendship through scenes that evoke laughter, companionship, and genuine human interactions. From carefree moments to profound connections.

Aquafina's #PadiOfLife TVC not only celebrates the beauty of genuine friendships but also aligns seamlessly with the brand's core attributes. Just as water sustains and refreshes the body, this TVC serves as a reminder that true friendships are indeed the essence of a fulfilled life, resonating with Aquafina's mission to provide not just hydration, but also a source of inspiration and joy.

---

#FeaturebyAquafna

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aquafina unveils heartfelt #PadiofLife TVC: Inspiring Lifelong connections

Aquafina unveils heartfelt #PadiofLife TVC: Inspiring Lifelong connections

Navigating societal pressure: Is being an 'understanding girlfriend' a bad thing?

Navigating societal pressure: Is being an 'understanding girlfriend' a bad thing?

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

5 foods that have more protein than eggs

Jagun Jagun comes to Veritasi Homes in an epic celebration of excellence

Jagun Jagun comes to Veritasi Homes in an epic celebration of excellence

9 ways you can be a baddie on a budget of second-hand fits

9 ways you can be a baddie on a budget of second-hand fits

Before you say 'I do' you should see this

Before you say 'I do' you should see this

You don't have to break up over these 3 relationship issues

You don't have to break up over these 3 relationship issues

Here are 5 ways to spice up your meals with scent leaf

Here are 5 ways to spice up your meals with scent leaf

5 amazing health benefits of scent leaf

5 amazing health benefits of scent leaf

These 5 things might happen when you eat a lot of garlic

These 5 things might happen when you eat a lot of garlic

4 health issues pregnancy may cure

4 health issues pregnancy may cure

Why I hate braided wigs and want them all burned

Why I hate braided wigs and want them all burned

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pink gari

Gari rediscovered: how Volta Region is taking gari to a new level with sweet potatoes

The hidden secret to fried that tastes better and lasts longer [acouplecooks]

The hidden secret of fried rice that tastes better and lasts longer

Bishop Samuel Ajayi Crowther [FatherlandGazette]

3 prominent Nigerians who fought for the abolition of slave trade

The long neck woman of the Kayan Lahwi tribe [Pinterest]

How the women of Kayan Lahwi tribe got their long necks