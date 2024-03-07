Another Nigerian woman will embark on a solo ride from Kenya to Nigeria tomorrow

A year ago, she had an idea when she bought a motorcycle—a solo ride from Mombasa, Kenya, to Lagos, Nigeria.

This idea came from a life-changing incident she experienced. Ebaide underwent spinal cord surgery at the age of 23 after an accident rendered her legs immobile for eight months. She surprisingly regained control of her legs. This "second chance" sparked a strong desire to live freely and embrace every moment.

Unlike well-travelled paths, Ebaide will lack the benefit of online instructions. Nonetheless, she'll make her way down the Trans-Africa Highway, one step at a time.

This is not Ebaide's first time travelling. She's travelled to many countries as a backpacker, built a van, and even spent ten weeks on a tricycle, enjoying life on the road. But this voyage feels like a personal challenge.