Another Nigerian Chef, Chef Deo, wants to break the world’s longest cook-a-thon record

Temi Iwalaiye

Another Chef, Adeyeye Adeola, also known as Chef Deo is attempting to break the previous record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Deo wants to break the world record for longest cook-a-thon [Twitter/deookathon]
Chef Deo wants to break the world record for longest cook-a-thon [Twitter/deookathon]

Adeparusi Damilola also referred to as Chef Dammy, just concluded a controversial 120-hour cook-a-thon in the Ekiti State local government of Oye this month. She said she did it for fun and not to break the Guinness World Records, and she will embark on an official one soon.

Chef Deo cooking to break the record [Instagram]
Chef Deo cooking to break the record [Instagram]

Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, set a remarkable new cooking marathon record by cooking continuously for an impressive 93 hours and 11 minutes from May 11 to May 15.

After carefully reviewing the evidence, Hilda Baci was declared a record holder and given her certificate.

Chef Deo intends to break Hilda Baci's record by cooking for 150 hours, she has now continuously prepared food for 16 hours.

