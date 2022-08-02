Angel Smith's Island getaway is 'giving' travel inspiration

Reality TV Star, Angel Smith, is having the most awesome Island getaway, and she is inspiring us to do the same.

Picture this, the stress of work or school or whatever it is keeps piling, and you want to get away from it all.

So, you book a trip to an exotic island and have an exclusive vacation. That’s the dream, and Angel is having a great time and giving us enough travel content.

We aren’t sure where she is, but it looks like the Maldives or Mauritius.

There are some places you travel to and everything about that environment is begging you to take pictures and videos as much as you can.

Amidst the backdrop of clear blue skies, blue water, the beautiful wooden cabin, the ambience is enough to give you travel content.

Angel strikes a pose by the ocean, the shower, the pool and she even has a drone shot of her hotel room.

It truly is a hot girl summer, and she is doing simply hot girl things.

Additional Information

Are you considering an exotic island vacation? Then, you should have enough millions in your account. A trip from Lagos to the Maldives cost about $700-$2000. Budget at least N1,500,000 for a two-way flight ticket.