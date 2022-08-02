RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Angel Smith's Island getaway is 'giving' travel inspiration

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Wouldn't it be great if you could travel and escape the stress of your everyday life?

Angel said, 'don't call me, I'm doing hot girl shit'
Angel said, 'don't call me, I'm doing hot girl shit'

The gist

Recommended articles

Reality TV Star, Angel Smith, is having the most awesome Island getaway, and she is inspiring us to do the same.

Picture this, the stress of work or school or whatever it is keeps piling, and you want to get away from it all.

So, you book a trip to an exotic island and have an exclusive vacation. That’s the dream, and Angel is having a great time and giving us enough travel content.

Island living never looked so good [Instagram/AngelSmith]
Island living never looked so good [Instagram/AngelSmith] Pulse Nigeria

We aren’t sure where she is, but it looks like the Maldives or Mauritius.

Read why you should consider a trip to the Maldives.

There are some places you travel to and everything about that environment is begging you to take pictures and videos as much as you can.

Angel strikes a pose on her vacation [Instagram/Angelsmith]
Angel strikes a pose on her vacation [Instagram/Angelsmith] Pulse Nigeria

Amidst the backdrop of clear blue skies, blue water, the beautiful wooden cabin, the ambience is enough to give you travel content.

Angel strikes a pose by the ocean, the shower, the pool and she even has a drone shot of her hotel room.

It truly is a hot girl summer, and she is doing simply hot girl things.

Additional Information

Are you considering an exotic island vacation? Then, you should have enough millions in your account. A trip from Lagos to the Maldives cost about $700-$2000. Budget at least N1,500,000 for a two-way flight ticket.

You can get a decent hotel for about N60,000, but some are up to N200,000 per night.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Angel Smith's Island getaway is 'giving' travel inspiration

Angel Smith's Island getaway is 'giving' travel inspiration

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

Star Signs: How to love a Leo

Star Signs: How to love a Leo

Style Hack: 5 reasons you need mom jeans - a lot of them! in your wardrobe

Style Hack: 5 reasons you need mom jeans - a lot of them! in your wardrobe

How society can make breastfeeding easier for mothers

How society can make breastfeeding easier for mothers

The long history of cross-dressing in Nigeria

The long history of cross-dressing in Nigeria

5 things you need to know about Monkeypox

5 things you need to know about Monkeypox

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Trending

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

Abakaliki

Why Nigerians are relocating easily to these 5 countries

Why Nigerians are relocating easily to these 5 countries

6 things to know about the goddess Oshun

a statue signifying the maternity nature of iya osun at the sacred grove of oshun {culture trip}

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

Polygamous Marriage