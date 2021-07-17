We Outside: An amusement park would bring out the child in you

Do you remember the thrill you felt as you went down a rollercoaster? Frightened and excited? Why not recreate those moments.

At amusement parks, there are a variety of things you can do. Some amusement parks have bumper cars, trains, mountain climbing exercises, rollercoasters and different types of rides.

Pulse Nigeria

Food and snacks are never something to worry about. Amusement parks sell a variety of things to munch on.

One of the best parks I have been to is Pleasure Park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. It has a scenic view of trees and green grass and a water pond in the middle you can kayak in!

Pleasure park has a model train, two cinemas, a climbing maze and a restaurant and bar, not to mention a lot of Bole and Fish.

So, this weekend if you are looking to have fun, visit an amusement park.