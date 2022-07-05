RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Amid inflation, high cost of foodstuff; Altmall offers installment payment for ram purchase ahead of Eid

Authors:

Ima Elijah

This is coming in a bid to relieve Muslim Faithful’s of the rising prices of essential commodities and food stuff...

Eid with ease
Eid with ease

Nigeria’s fastest emerging e-commerce platform, The Alternative Mall (Altmall) has today announced its ‘’Ramtastic Offer’’, a campaign for Muslim Faithful’s, as the festive Eid Al Adha is fast approaching.

Recommended articles

The e-commerce platform owned by Sterling Alternative Finance, the non-interest arm of Sterling Bank Plc. has disclosed it is offering its customers an avenue to purchase Rams for Eid, under its ‘Buy-now-pay-later’ Ethical Financing Scheme for Eid.

This is coming in a bid to relieve Muslim Faithful’s of the rising prices of essential commodities and food stuff coupled with diminishing income of individuals thereby affecting survival. With this, Altmall is offering convenience and ease to Muslims nationwide this season.

According to Olayinka Akinlemibola, Product Manager Altmall, this distinctive drive is as a result of the pressing need to proffer solutions to the economic pain points of Nigerians as Eid el-Kabir draws near.

In his remarks, he said "Eid is a significant period for every Muslim Faithful, it comes with a lot of exciting preparations including the purchasing and sacrificing of a Ram as a major part of the celebration. With the rising cost of basic commodities, we are offering Muslims an exciting opportunity to purchase their Rams on our Altmall.ng platform, while spreading their payment plan over a period of 6 months or even paying outrightly, depending on their disposable income"

He further disclosed that "The costs of the Rams are even cheaper than the current market prices as the Rams are going for as low as NGN 12,800 per month for the small sizes to NGN 37,000 per month for the very large Rams. We segmented these costs to fit into the varying budgets of our Muslim brothers and sisters’

Speaking on the objectives of the campaign, Jokotola Oni-Olusola, Marketing Manager Altmall commented that "As an ethical brand, we understand the blessings of taking part in this holy ritual, especially in the sacrificial offering of Ram. This is merely our way of urging Faithful’s to participate in these blessings despite the challenging economic climate. We are ensuring that as many Muslim Faithful’s that wish to join in the festivity of Eid are able to, regardless of any financial constraint during the period"

It was disclosed that shoppers can take advantage of this campaign on the Altmall’s official website, www.altmall.ng which runs from 27 th June through 10 th July 2022 to allow for easy and convenient shopping.

Eid with ease
Eid with ease Pulse Nigeria

The Alternative Mall (Altmall) is an e-commerce platform developed by Sterling Alternative Finance (SAF) to provide customers great shopping experience and flexible payment options.

On The Alternative Mall, customers can shop using web and mobile devices; choose a preferred option for getting their items (pick up or delivery) as well as payment options: Pay with card and Pay later by Sterling Alternative Finance.

Altmall on Social

Instagram- @altmall.ng

Website- www.altmall.ng

Twitter- @altmall.ng

Facebook- The Alternative Mall

Sterling Alternative Finance is the non-interest arm of Sterling Bank PLC that affords customers the opportunity to bank and transact at 0% interest. Sterling Alternative Finance boasts of various product offering and solutions such as Altmall, Altdrive, Altpower, Altinvest amongst other various diverse and innovative solutions.

www.saf.ng

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amid inflation, high cost of foodstuff; Altmall offers installment payment for ram purchase ahead of Eid

Amid inflation, high cost of foodstuff; Altmall offers installment payment for ram purchase ahead of Eid

#PulseElection2023: 7 ongoing lifestyle horrors that'll make you get your PVC ASAP

#PulseElection2023: 7 ongoing lifestyle horrors that'll make you get your PVC ASAP

Why crocs are suddenly popular

Why crocs are suddenly popular

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

5 things people don’t consider as cheating but actually is

Here are the 5 common breast myths you need to know now

Here are the 5 common breast myths you need to know now

Dear men, here's how to wash your genitals

Dear men, here's how to wash your genitals

7 weird things men find attractive in women

7 weird things men find attractive in women

Here are 5 reasons why your ex is still reaching out to you

Here are 5 reasons why your ex is still reaching out to you

Why you should sleep with the lights off

Why you should sleep with the lights off

Trending

In an Ethiopian tribe, the man with the biggest pot belly is a champion

The fatter you are, the more your chances of winning [Ladbible]

The most unique Igbo names for girls

The most unique Igbo names for girls in 2019

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder(Komotion Studio @komotion_studios)

The history of the Ojuelegba area in Lagos

Imagine if your shop is near the Ojuelegba shrine [Wikicommons]