Amid inflation, high cost of foodstuff; Altmall offers installment payment for ram purchase ahead of Eid

The e-commerce platform owned by Sterling Alternative Finance, the non-interest arm of Sterling Bank Plc. has disclosed it is offering its customers an avenue to purchase Rams for Eid, under its ‘Buy-now-pay-later’ Ethical Financing Scheme for Eid.

This is coming in a bid to relieve Muslim Faithful’s of the rising prices of essential commodities and food stuff coupled with diminishing income of individuals thereby affecting survival. With this, Altmall is offering convenience and ease to Muslims nationwide this season.

According to Olayinka Akinlemibola, Product Manager Altmall, this distinctive drive is as a result of the pressing need to proffer solutions to the economic pain points of Nigerians as Eid el-Kabir draws near.

In his remarks, he said "Eid is a significant period for every Muslim Faithful, it comes with a lot of exciting preparations including the purchasing and sacrificing of a Ram as a major part of the celebration. With the rising cost of basic commodities, we are offering Muslims an exciting opportunity to purchase their Rams on our Altmall.ng platform, while spreading their payment plan over a period of 6 months or even paying outrightly, depending on their disposable income"

He further disclosed that "The costs of the Rams are even cheaper than the current market prices as the Rams are going for as low as NGN 12,800 per month for the small sizes to NGN 37,000 per month for the very large Rams. We segmented these costs to fit into the varying budgets of our Muslim brothers and sisters’’

Speaking on the objectives of the campaign, Jokotola Oni-Olusola, Marketing Manager Altmall commented that "As an ethical brand, we understand the blessings of taking part in this holy ritual, especially in the sacrificial offering of Ram. This is merely our way of urging Faithful’s to participate in these blessings despite the challenging economic climate. We are ensuring that as many Muslim Faithful’s that wish to join in the festivity of Eid are able to, regardless of any financial constraint during the period"

It was disclosed that shoppers can take advantage of this campaign on the Altmall’s official website, www.altmall.ng which runs from 27 th June through 10 th July 2022 to allow for easy and convenient shopping.

