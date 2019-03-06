Past seasons have made use of locations that have long been discarded, but these are the locations that this season finale was shot at.

From Spain to Iceland, Game of Thrones has filming locations all over the world. However, the principal location for filming the series is Northern Ireland.

As we anticipate the season finale on April 14, let's look at all the countries that will make an appearance and have a hand in producing the "greatest series of all time".

1. Spain - Daenerys' Dragonpit, Water Gardens of Dorne and Dragonstone castle

In season seven, we were introduced to Daenerys' dragonpit where the old Targaryen kings used to keep their dragons. It's also where the royals of Kings Landing i.e. Cersei, Jaime, were introduced to Daenerys' dragons. This place is actually the Italica Amphitheatre in Spain and it used to be used to host gladiator fights.

Another spot that will be making an appearance is the Alcázar of Seville which acts as the Water Gardens of Dorne. The impressive castle, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built in the 1300s during Europe's dark ages. This probably means we'll be getting lots of backstory that involves Dorne.

Dragonstone castle is where Daenerys spent most of season seven so expect to see more of this spot. However, while the island and the epic winding bridge exist, there's no castle on the top of the hill — that's a product of CGI.

2. Northern Ireland- Most indoor scenes and Stark's hunting scene

The main production headquarters is at Paint Hall studios in Belfast, Northern Ireland. This is where many interior sets are shot, such as the Iron Throne and the Red Keep. However, locals detected movement around Tollymore Forest Park, County Down. This spot takes us back to when it was featured in season one, when the Stark children found their Direwolf pups.

3. Iceland - Shores of Dragonstone and Epic Dragon vs white-walker battle

Though scenes from the Dragonstone castle are shot in Spain, the Black-sanded beach which acts as the shores of Targaryen home are from all the way in Vik, Iceland.

Another Icelandic spot is Kirkjufell which served as the key location where Daenerys and her dragons rescued Jon Snow and his companions. Of course this place is going to make another appearance in this season since WhiteWalkers like lots of ice.

4. Croatia

Croatia is the home to the Lannister castle, the Fort Lovrijenac, located on the coast in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The impressive fortress stands on a cliff 37 metres above sea level and you can actually book to spend nights in it.