Alexander "Alex" Chuka Iwobi is a 22-year-old winger and striker who plays for Premier League club Arsenal and the Nigeria national team.

Born in Lagos, his family relocated with him to Turkey when he was only two years old and moved to England when he was four years old, where he was actually raised. Iwobi was brought up in an east London estate near Bolton Wanders from where he did his schooling.

Iwobi had an early start to his football career. He became a member of Arsenal at the age of eight, when he was still in primary school. Though he had some difficulty juggling education and sports at the beginning, he eventually made his first appearance in a League Cup as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion at 17 and signed a long-term contract with the club in 2015, when he was only 19 years old.

Iwobi made his debut as a starter in the League Cup for Arsenal in a match against Sheffield Wednesday in the Round of 16 in October 2015. He played his first Champions League match as a substitute against Bayern Munich.

He made his debut for the Nigerian senior football squad in a friendly match against DR Congo in 2015. In October 2017, Iwobi scored for Nigeria in a 1–0 win over Zambia to secure the Super Eagles a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iwobi was awarded the Young Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football in 2016.

