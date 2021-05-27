Akada Children’s Book Festival announces host, speakers and featured authors for 2021

Pulse Nigeria

Organizers of the 3rd edition of the Akada Children’s Book Festival has announced its rich array of speakers, featured authors, hosts and special guests for the year 2021. Each of the speakers will host sessions that includes a wide variety of activities, for children, authors, illustrators, parents and teachers alike.

Alex Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual has been announced as the host for the 2021 Akada Children’s Book Festival. Ibrahim Suleiman and Juliana Olayode who would also be hosting book reading sessions have also been revealed as the special guests for this year’s online edition.

Official speakers of the 2021 edition of the Akada Children Book Festival include Chiazor- Enenmor, Olufunke Oluyemi, Ugochinyelu Anidi, Yejide Kilanko, Bowale Agboade, Bolanle Ogunnaike, Chigozie Mbadugha, Dorcas Ikya, Ifeyinwa Omesiete, Izehi Anuge, Gbemi Shasore, Kemisola Adetola, Jennifer Nwokeji, Kimberly Ajayi Bembe, Jude Idada, Chioma Momah, Tayo Oyetayo, Olayemi Ejemai, Tonye Faloughie-Ekezie, Adeola Eze.

Other speakers include Omowunmi Benson Ajila, Ayo Oyeku, Nnena Ochiche, Coco Anetor Sokei, Joseph Aderoju, Tola Okogwu, Toyin Onigbanjo, Glowreeyah Braimah, Dele and Louisa Olafuyi, Carol Nelson, Tolu Shofule, Sade Fadipe, Sarah Odedina, Deborah Ahenkorah, Edirin Metseagharun, Olusegun Akande, Olayemi Ejemai, Oyinye Odih, Tayo Oyetayo, Chinyere Ifediora, Katie Manley and Elizabeth Okeyele.

Young children authors; Amy Abu, Temiloluwa Modele, Oluwadarasimi Fagbayi who have been spot lighted will also be speaking at the festival.

Other fun activities that would be available at the festival includes dance sessions for parents and kids by Safari Fitness while Maje Ayida will lead in workout sessions.

Jemima, Semilore Okojie, Awele Chukwudi Okonkwo, children all under the age of 10 will also host book chat sessions.

This year’s edition of the Akada Children’s Festival is scheduled to hold online on the 1st -3rd of July 2021.

The festival is absolutely free but requires registration.

Register at akadafestival.org

