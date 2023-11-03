AI named word of the year 2023 by Collins Dictionary

ADVERTISEMENT
The Collins Dictionary has named "AI" as its 2023 word of the year.

AI meaning "Artificial Intelligence" is defined as computer programmes that model human mental functions. Its use and popularity have quadrupled over the past year; according to the publisher, it has become the "dominant conversation" of 2023.

Lexicographers keep an eye on multiple sources, including social media, to choose which word will be the word of the year. The publisher's annual word of the year has a new phrase this year, which reflects the constantly changing language and concerns of its users.

"Debanking" is the act of depriving someone of banking facilities, while "greedflation" is the use of inflation to artificially raise prices to increase corporate profits is also popular.

The phrase "Nepo baby" describes the offspring of renowned people, whose fame is thought to have boosted their professional lives.

In 2023, health concerns were prominent, with the use of "semaglutide," an appetite-suppressing medication, doubling in usage, and ultra-processed" food, which is the use of complex industrial methods and ingredients with little nutritional value was also a popular words.

