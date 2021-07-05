RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

African gods: 3 facts about the god Obatala

Obatala is son of the supreme god, Olorun and bears a special place in the Yoruba mythology.

Obatala
Here are 3 facts about Obatala,

This is one of the most beautiful imagery to depict a god. He has no colour and dwells in an ‘inexplicable white light’.

He is associated with purity, purpose, and compassion.

His worshippers are draped head and toe in white. They offer mostly white sacrifices without any ingredients to him.

Sacrifices like coconut milk, white pumpkin, white birds and so on. Silver and Ivory are the colours of his charms.

Obatala was sent by Olorun to create the earth and human beings. Obatala made humans from clay.

Obatala is the father of all other gods and Orishas in Yoruba mythology and he is married to Yemoja.

Obatala created all humans

At some point, while creating he got drunk and created humans with deformities. Though he cannot fix the deformity, he has compassion on them.

Obatala was the first king of the first Yoruba city, Ile-Ife.

While he was drunk, Oduduwa usurped the authority to rule from him.

Oduduwa is also a son of Olorun, a rival of Obatala and he later became the king and the ancestor of the Yoruba people.

