3 popular Sudanese dishes you should try

Authors:

temitope a

Sudanese food, like everything about Sudan bear the influence of both African and Arab cultures of the unique nation.

Most of the food a traveller or tourist is likely to come across in Sudan has strong Arab influences.

Some of the popular dishes in Sudan include include Ta,amia or Falafel, a dish of fried, mashed chickpeas; ful, fasolia, kebab and chawarma.

Tropical fruits are easily found in the capital while dates and figs are found all around the country.

Sudanese food, due to the Arab influences, generally have a lot of pepper and spices. There is a wide variety of stews and soups in Sudan, often accompanied by bread or porridge.

Here are three popular dishes in Sudan:

Ful is made of cooked fava beans and it is typically served with served with vegetable oil and chopped parsley, garlic, onion, lemon juice, chili pepper, herbs and other spices.

Ful is also a common a staple food in Egypt as well as a part of the cuisine of many Arab, Middle Eastern and African cultures.

This a popular meal is a yogurt salad. It is made from a mixture of different vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, spinach, and cucumbers.

The vegetables are diced into small pieces and then poured into yoghurt.

Moukhbaza is a meal made from banana paste and topped with chili peppers.

