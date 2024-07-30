ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

6 African countries where Yoruba people can be found apart from Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

The Yoruba people are scattered throughout different parts of the world. Here are African countries they call home.

African countries where Yorubas can be found [thecable]
African countries where Yorubas can be found [thecable]

The Yorubas, a nation primarily found in Nigeria, trace their origins back to Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

Recommended articles

According to their worldview, Ife is the place of origin for all humankind, holding significant religious and political importance. The Yoruba deities Odudua and Obatala, under the guidance of creator Olodumare, initiated the creation of the world there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ketu is a historic Yoruba kingdom spanning parts of modern-day Benin. The city of Ketu, its capital, is considered one of the oldest Yoruba settlements.

Founded by Sopasan, a descendant of Oduduwa (a legendary Yoruba ancestor), Ketu boasts a rich history deeply intertwined with the Yoruba people.

The rulers of Ketu, known as Alaketu, held a prominent position within the Yoruba hierarchy and maintained close ties to the revered city of Ile-Ife.

The Oku people, also known as Aku Marabout or Aku Mohammedans, are an ethnic group primarily residing in Sierra Leone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their origins trace back to the 19th century, when Yoruba people were liberated from the horrors of the slave trade.

Many freed individuals, often Islamic scholars or marabouts, were resettled in Sierra Leone as Liberated Africans. Others joined them as voluntary settlers. Over time, their descendants formed the distinct Oku community.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about the tribal marks of the Yoruba people

African countries with Yoruba people [Buzznigeria]
African countries with Yoruba people [Buzznigeria] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Akus, a minority Gambian ethnic group that speaks the Aku language, are a mix of freed slaves, many of whom were of Yoruba descent.

Their Yoruba ancestry is evident through their language. For instance, the word "ashobie" is used to describe group outfits worn on special occasions. The Yoruba also call it "aso ebi."

The Yorubas in Ivory Coast are known as Ejigbos, and they came from Osun State. The Ejigbo people have a long history of migration, starting with settlements in Benin, Togo, and Ghana before eventually arriving in Côte d'Ivoire in 1902.

Initially drawn by trade opportunities, the Ejigbo migrants primarily engaged in farming and trading local goods. Over time, they established a substantial community in Côte d'Ivoire, with their descendants continuing to reside there today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 90,000 people in Atakpame, Togo, speak the Ife dialect of Yoruba. These residents primarily descend from Yoruba migrants who originated from Ija-Oku in what was once Dahomey.

They settled in Togo and established the city of Atakpame. The Ife dialect preserves many characteristics of the original Yoruba language, including its tonal system.

Unlike modern Nigerian Yoruba, which has lost the distinction between mid-tone words, the Ife dialect continues to use and recognise this tone. This is evident in both spoken and written forms of the language.

FURTHER READING: 30 foreign countries where Nigerian languages are spoken

ADVERTISEMENT
Yorubas in other African countries [musicafricaawake]
Yorubas in other African countries [musicafricaawake] Pulse Nigeria

There is a Yoruba community in Ghana, though they are a minority compared to other ethnic groups. The Yoruba ruling dynasty in Ghana has a rich history dating back over 200 years, nearly as old as the Yoruba people in the country.

The founder of this dynasty was an influential Nigerian settler from Ilorin, a wealthy businessman who was enstooled by the British Consul as Head of the Mohammedans. His palaca can be found in Makola International Market in Central Accra, Ghana.

The monarch of the Yoruba people in Ghana is called Chief Braimah, and he has a council of chiefs. The Yoruba people are originally from Nigeria, and their presence in Ghana is due to historical factors such as migration, trade, and intermarriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, countries like Benin and Togo have indigenous Yoruba people from Ile-Ife while others like Ghana and Gambia are migrants from Yoruba towns in Nigeria.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

5 most dangerous beaches in the world

5 most dangerous beaches in the world

6 African countries where Yoruba people can be found apart from Nigeria

6 African countries where Yoruba people can be found apart from Nigeria

How to get rid of fruit flies from your home

How to get rid of fruit flies from your home

This is the best time to go to sleep — experts call it the 'golden hour'

This is the best time to go to sleep — experts call it the 'golden hour'

Here's an easier way to drink okra water infused with pineapple

Here's an easier way to drink okra water infused with pineapple

5 sexual health benefits of dry fruits for men

5 sexual health benefits of dry fruits for men

How to get rid of washing machine smell

How to get rid of washing machine smell

List of postal codes in Borno State

List of postal codes in Borno State

List of postal codes in Katsina State

List of postal codes in Katsina State

People who belong to these blood groups must avoid meat; Here's why

People who belong to these blood groups must avoid meat; Here's why

If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fufu with light soup

It's not just Ghana, here is a list of African countries that eat fufu

Shorts are a terrible choice for flying [Shutterstock]

Here's why boarding a plane in shorts is a terrible idea

World's quietest room

The quietest room on earth: You win $5 million if you can stay for 1hour

These changes will be implemented on all IndiGo flights from August [BI]

Famous airline introduces special facilities for women — the first in aviation history