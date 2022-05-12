African adventure: 5 most exciting places for a Gorilla safari

1. Uganda

Uganda's Kibale Forest is home to approximately 1,500 chimpanzees and 13 species of primates. As a matter of fact, it has the highest population of primates in Africa.

The best time to visit is between June and September, which are Uganda's dry months. During this time, viewing the animals becomes easier because their food source shifts from the forest floor to the nearby trees, making them more visible.

To enjoy your trek through the Kibale Forest National Park, it's best to go with a local guide who knows where to find these magnificent creatures.

2. Rwanda

Every year thousands of visitors travel to Rwanda to enjoy an amazing wildlife experience. Although Uganda has the largest number of mountain gorillas in the world, Rwanda is home to a high concentration of habituated gorillas (gorillas accustomed to human visitors) as well. This means you get to see many more of these primates and some of them could just be a few feet away from you.

However, you'll have to pay a steep price for this convenience. A permit costs $1500 USD per person, the highest cost anywhere on Earth. And only 96 permits are issued each day, so you have to book in advance.

3. Congo

Congo is one of the best places to get up close and personal with gorillas. The impressive primates are the biggest attraction there and the chance to see them up close is something you'll never forget. Gorilla tracking is not cheap here but anyone who wants a unique African adventure should go to Congo to see these amazing creatures.

4. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Among the most well-known destinations for a gorilla safari is the Democratic Republic of Congo, home to both mountain gorillas and lowland gorillas. Unlike Rwanda and Uganda, DRC is not so visited, thus, it has the added benefit of being less crowded with tourists. Permits in the DRC are also relatively inexpensive, costing roughly $400 USD per person.

5. Central African Republic

If you want to see gorillas in the wild, consider making your next trip to the Central African Republic. This African country is a top destination for gorilla trekking and has fewer tourists than other countries in Africa, making it a great choice for a more authentic wildlife viewing experience.