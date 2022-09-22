A Nigerian man made 8 unforgivable mistakes while preparing stew on Buzzfeed

Onyi Udeh, one of their former staff members, shocked us thoroughly. We are sure he never had to make stew at any point in his life. If Nigerian mothers and aunties saw it, they would have cried their eyes out because the steps involved were severely mixed up.

What were some of the things that shocked and horrified us at the same time?

1. The meat wasn’t boiled

Yes, we know the Caucasians prepare their meat without frying it, but we are Nigerians, and he was cooking Nigerian beef stew, so wash and boil our meat before frying it, please!

Fried meat is supposed to be delicious but we are certain we couldn't enjoy the taste of his seasonless meat.

2. No stock water

Stock water or in this case, meat water is an invaluable seasoning when making Nigerian beef stew. You need all that spices boiled with meat. However, when Uncle Onyi was cooking his own stew that was noticeably absent.

3. Why was the tomato paste blended?

His little blending expedition didn’t make any sense. Why are you blending tomato paste? It’s already blended!

4. Why did he blend salt?

As he continued to blend, we noticed that he added salt. Sigh, it seemed like he just had a list of ingredients and got the advice to pour all of them together.

5. Has he never heard of preheating oil?

How do you start frying anything, anything at all without first preheating it? Uncle Onyi just poured the meat into the frying pan all willy-nilly.

6. The seasoning cubes weren’t crushed

Okay, how could he throw seasoning cubes into hot frying oil? If you don’t crush them, the stew will have no taste and let’s not forget that you will still come across it when eating the food, and it will not be pleasant then.

7. What’s the point of the bay leaf?

Very few people add bay leaf to stew, but we heard him tell us that bay leaf is what he loves about Nigerian stew. That's so wrong.

8. Why didn’t he add any water to the stew?

At the end of it all, the stew ended up as thick as pap because he didn’t add water to it. Water or stock water is non-negotiable.