RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

A Nigerian man made 8 unforgivable mistakes while preparing stew on Buzzfeed

Temi Iwalaiye

Buzzfeed posted a video of a Nigerian man making “Nigerian beef stew”, and it got tongues wagging.

He said he was making stew the naija way but there was nothing naija about his way [Twitter/Buzzfeed]
He said he was making stew the naija way but there was nothing naija about his way [Twitter/Buzzfeed]

Watching food being cooked can be interesting, but as we watched this particular meal, our eyes got wider and wider.

Recommended articles

Onyi Udeh, one of their former staff members, shocked us thoroughly. We are sure he never had to make stew at any point in his life. If Nigerian mothers and aunties saw it, they would have cried their eyes out because the steps involved were severely mixed up.

What were some of the things that shocked and horrified us at the same time?

Yes, we know the Caucasians prepare their meat without frying it, but we are Nigerians, and he was cooking Nigerian beef stew, so wash and boil our meat before frying it, please!

Fried meat is supposed to be delicious but we are certain we couldn't enjoy the taste of his seasonless meat.

Stock water or in this case, meat water is an invaluable seasoning when making Nigerian beef stew. You need all that spices boiled with meat. However, when Uncle Onyi was cooking his own stew that was noticeably absent.

His little blending expedition didn’t make any sense. Why are you blending tomato paste? It’s already blended!

As he continued to blend, we noticed that he added salt. Sigh, it seemed like he just had a list of ingredients and got the advice to pour all of them together.

How do you start frying anything, anything at all without first preheating it? Uncle Onyi just poured the meat into the frying pan all willy-nilly.

Okay, how could he throw seasoning cubes into hot frying oil? If you don’t crush them, the stew will have no taste and let’s not forget that you will still come across it when eating the food, and it will not be pleasant then.

Very few people add bay leaf to stew, but we heard him tell us that bay leaf is what he loves about Nigerian stew. That's so wrong.

At the end of it all, the stew ended up as thick as pap because he didn’t add water to it. Water or stock water is non-negotiable.

When he tasted the meal, many people noticed how horrified he looked. We are sure he spit it out immediately after filming.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Nigerian man made 8 unforgivable mistakes while preparing stew on Buzzfeed

A Nigerian man made 8 unforgivable mistakes while preparing stew on Buzzfeed

5 food Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation

5 food Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation

Here's how dates increase sperm count and why men should eat dates often

Here's how dates increase sperm count and why men should eat dates often

Is it right to put your girlfriend on a monthly allowance?

Is it right to put your girlfriend on a monthly allowance?

Lagos Cocktail Week returns with its 8th edition themed ‘Behind the Bars, Drinks & Brands’ powered by MasterCard

Lagos Cocktail Week returns with its 8th edition themed ‘Behind the Bars, Drinks & Brands’ powered by MasterCard

Her Network holds her summit themed Power of Community

Her Network holds her summit themed "Power of Community"

5 foods that can boost ovulation

5 foods that can boost ovulation

How Islam came into Africa

How Islam came into Africa

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

A-Z Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings!)

A-Z of Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings)

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria