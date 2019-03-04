Nigeria is not exactly the first country that comes to mind for disability sensitization, but with a few tips and tricks, travel can be made easy for all.

A recent global study by the World Tourism Organisation, a United Nations agency has shown that people are travelling more than ever. There are several reasons why, but top on the list is; travelling is an exciting and relaxing sport. However, for people with special needs or any form of physical impairment, travelling can go from exciting to challenging. Here are a number of tips to guarantee easier travel.

Plan in advance

It is important that anybody travelling should plan their trip ahead but for those with special needs, they have to take special care. Research your destination, ask questions, search online about the location (especially for tourist purposes) and have necessary information ready beforehand. Transportation, spending, lodging and even feeding, all these should be planned, do not take chances. Also, check out medical centres closest to your destination in case of emergencies.

However, one of the biggest things to know is how to get to and from wherever you are going. This includes whether or not the airport or Park has a shuttle or taxi, knowing what’s available will help a lot.

Book transportation and accommodation online

Several transport companies(both land and air) have online booking options, this means that people with special needs can book their buses, flights or hotels from the comfort of their homes and avoid queues as well. For road users, this will also help to select the best seat available to avoid cramped seating areas. Before you depart on your trip, confirm any reservations you have booked. This will help ensure that everything is ready for your arrival and will help them prepare to receive you as well.

Arrive early

Whether travelling by air or road, it is very important to arrive on time.

Arriving on time makes it easier for disabled people to receive special and better attention from attendants. For those with wheelchairs, checking in, folding wheelchairs with care and so on will be much easier and convenient when there are no hundreds of customers on the queue waiting to be attended to. It is recommended to arrive two hours before the usual time.

Have a back-up plan

Even when plans have been made, it is also very important to take unforeseen circumstances into consideration. Bring spare parts and tools for wheelchair owners. While travelling, wheelchairs can take tremendous abuse, so a small kit of spare parts and tools will come in handy for emergency repairs. For some flights, you may be required to dismantle your wheelchair, make sure you know how to do this very well.

Ensure you have a doctor’s phone number

A Doctor (or any medical professional)’s number is very important especially in cases of emergency. A doctor’s note offering details on your condition, prescriptions, special needs, allergies, probable complications and other relevant information can also come in handy. It is also necessary to place this information in a place where it can be easily reached in a case where you cannot help them with it. It is also important to take medications with you and learn their names too.

Use Google Maps

Google Maps is very easy to use. With this tool, locating facilities like eateries, hospitals, tourist attractions become easier. It also relieves the stress of asking people or even having to pay a tour guide.

Know your rights

Everybody deserves to know their rights, so they will know when these rights are being violated. For disabled people, it is not different. There is a need to know that a disabled person in Nigeria has the rights to travel.

About the Author

Theresa Oyim is a travel writer/customer support officer with timbu.com.