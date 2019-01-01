There are lots of places to visit across Nigeria.

If you haven't done your own version of the #Pulse36, then there are lots of cities and cites to explore this year.

Take advantage of this to create your own road map or calendar of the adventures you intend to undertake alone or with a group of friends within Nigeria. Without further ado, here are nine exciting adventures to look forward to having in Nigeria in 2019.

1. Explore the seven wonders of Ado Awaye

Ado-Awaye has been gaining media attention for a while now, after it was found to house the only other suspended lake in the world. Rich in history and culture, the seven amazing tourist attractions packed in Ado-Awaye are quickly becoming the tourist's paradise. From its formation to its mountains and plains, everything about the small town in Oyo state is a wonder.

2. Spend Easter in Abraka

Abraka Turf and Country Club is a high-end private luxury resort in Abraka, Delta state. It is home to the international Polo Tournament, which takes place annually during Easter Weekend. Bordered by the mysterious River Ethiope and a rich rainforest, expect to see exotic species and have relaxing days by the water side.

3. Visit Idanre Hills

Idanre hill is one of those rare places where beauty, mystery, and majesty speaks with the voice of silence. Enveloped by inselbergs whose sight alone is capable of spellbinding the mind, Idanre is located about 24 kilometers southwest of Akure, Ondo State capital and is listed in UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It takes six hundred and twenty steps for one to climb from the foot of the hill to the hilltop.

4. Explore Badagry

The Badagry slave route is made up of five notable stops which slaves passed through before being shipped off to the unknown. It is a destination for tourists who want a slice of its well-preserved ties to the transatlantic slave trade. Check out how to explore the slave route on a small budget.

5. Chase waterfalls in the South West

Erin Ijesha waterfalls, Arinta waterfalls and Ikogosi warm springs can be knocked off in one three-day tour. They are all beautiful water-themed adventures that deserve to be had this year, if you haven't done so already.

6. Explore Nigeria's train routes

With the new rail lines that have been installed round the country, train travel is becoming a more desirable means of travel. From Abuja to Kaduna or Lagos to Ibadan, there are lots of routes to choose from. Even though the journeys can be longer than by road, take the more poetic option — grab a book and travel round Nigeria via any of the popular train routes.

7. Spend a fabulous day at Kajuru castle

Located at about 45 kilometres from Kaduna on a mountaintop in Kajuru village, Kajuru Castle was built in 1989 by a German expatriate who lived in Kaduna at the time. The castle which is an epitome of architectural master-piece is stylishly structured in a medieval way that makes it a sorts of wonder to tourists. Only a visit can give you a glimpse of the fabulousity that is Kajuru castle.

8. Take a dip in the warm springs of Ezeagu

Among the many things to do in Enugu, a visit to the Ezeagu tourism complex should be one of them. Explore the caves and waterfalls here and most of all, take a dip in the warm springs.

9. Make a date with history in Abia

The National War Museum and the infamous war museum will give you a tour of a part of the history of eastern Nigeria.