9 best Nigerian books you should be reading right now

Nigeria is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse literature. From Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart" to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's "Half of a Yellow Sun," Nigerian literature has made its mark on the world stage.

If you are a lover of Nigerian literature or you are looking to start reading them, here are the 7 best Nigerian books you should be reading right now:

1."The Death of Vivek Oji" by Akwaeke Emezi

This novel follows the story of a young Nigerian named Vivek Oji, who is struggling to come to terms with his gender identity. The story is set in Nigeria and is a beautiful exploration of the complexities of identity, family, and love.

2."Butter Honey Pig Bread" by Francesca Ekwuyasi

This novel is a beautiful exploration of family, love, and forgiveness. It tells the story of twin sisters, Kehinde and Taiye, who are reunited after many years apart. As they try to rebuild their relationship, they confront their past and the traumas that have kept them apart.

3."The Girl with the Louding Voice" by Abi Daré

This novel follows the story of a young Nigerian girl named Adunni, who is sold into marriage at the age of 14. Despite the challenges she faces, Adunni is determined to get an education and make a better life for herself.

4."Black Sunday" by Tola Rotimi Abraham

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, "Black Sunday" tells the story of the four siblings of the Dare family as they navigate the complexities of growing up in Nigeria. The novel is a beautiful exploration of family, identity, and the search for meaning in a chaotic world.

5."The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives" by Lola Shoneyin

This novel is a witty and entertaining exploration of polygamy in Nigeria. It tells the story of Baba Segi, a wealthy Nigerian man with four wives, and the secrets and dramas that unfold within his household.

6."My Sister, the Serial Killer" by Oyinkan Braithwaite

This darkly humorous novel tells the story of two sisters, one of whom has a habit of killing her boyfriend. The novel is a brilliant exploration of sisterhood, love, and the complexities of family.

7."The Son of the House" by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia

This novel tells the story of a young Nigerian girl named Nwabulu, who dreams of attending school and becoming a doctor. As she navigates the challenges of growing up in Nigeria, she is faced with difficult choices that will shape the course of her life.

8.“Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi

This YA fantasy novel takes place in a world where magic has been banned and a young girl named Zélie must fight to bring it back. It’s a thrilling and action-packed read that will leave you wanting more.

9.“Butterfly Fish” by Irenosen Okojie

This novel takes you on a journey through time and space, with a mix of magical realism and historical fiction. It tells the story of a young woman named Joy, who embarks on a journey to unravel the mystery behind her mother’s death.

Nigerian literature is a rich and diverse landscape, with something for everyone. These 7 books are some of the best Nigerian books you should read right now. They offer a beautiful exploration of family, identity, love, and the complexities of growing up in Nigeria.