9 American Road Trip Ideas.

If you’re a foreigner driving in the US, you’ll need to bring along an international driving license as well as your national permit. All foreign drivers also need to have an ID document with a photo. In most cases, that will be a passport.

Pacific Coast Highway

This trip along the California coastline is one of the most beautiful in the US. It’s about 130 miles long, and it provides the traveler with an endless view of the ocean. All of the beaches offer enough entertainment for those who enjoy surfing and snorkeling, as well as other water sports.

Keep in mind that this road is used for many events such as marathons and bike and car races and that these may delay your trip somewhat if you visit during them. It doesn’t happen that often but it can spoil your drive.

Route 66

This is probably the most famous American road trip and one that was mentioned in so many songs, movies, books, and any other art form you can think of. Its most famous and well-traveled part connects the Colorado River and the Grand Canyon. Both of these are stops you need to make.

The famous signs along the road that many tourists decide to take a photo next to are now painted over. This is because too many tourists present a hazard on the road, and this action was taken to keep everyone safer on the road. The drive itself is half the fun on this trip, and make sure to soak it in.

A Million Dollar Highway

Million Dollar Highway is also known as San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway. It’s a 300 miles long trip through the state of Colorado. It’s known for its dangerous and narrow roads and the beautiful scenic view that you’ll be exposed to the whole time.

The area was filled with little mining towns, and you should stop and visit at least a few of them. It’s a step through time, allowing you to witness an essential part of American history firsthand.

Columbia River Scenic Highway

It’s the shortest trip on our list — it’s only 75 miles long drive through Oregon, but it’s most definitely worth your time. The best feature of this trip is the nature you’ll get to enjoy along the way since it goes through some of the most beautiful mountains and waterfalls in the US.

The area is gorgeous when it’s raining and when the weather is moody. It gives it an ambiance and an aesthetic that it doesn’t have otherwise. Don’t hesitate to visit during such a period even if you’re not a fan of rainy weather.

Skyline Drive

It’s another short trip but one that’s worth embarking on just for the beautiful scenery. It’s about 105 miles long, and it goes over the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. It’s a national park and one that’s kept in pristine condition since it’s what draws the most tourists.

There are about 75 outlooks along the way, and you can choose which one you plan to stop at, as long as you drive or rent your own car. The area is beautiful all year round, but it’s incredibly stunning during the winter, and that may be the best time to visit as long as you’re adequately prepared.

Hana Highway

Hawaii too often gets overlooked when it comes to great American road trips, but it shouldn’t be since this trip is one of the most beautiful on our list. The highway is about 51 miles long, and it hops a few of the Hawaii islands, providing a beautiful scene.

The road follows the coastline of Maui, and it features some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. They are equally well suited to those who travel to relax and those who want to participate in extreme water sports when they make a stop.

Black River Scenic Byway

This is the shortest drive on our list, and it’s only 11 miles long, so that it won’t take more than a day. However, even though it’s short, it is one of the most beautiful, not only in Michigan but also in the US as a whole.

The upper peninsula of the state of Michigan is a perfect place for those who like nature, hiking, and spending time exploring wildlife. Make sure to step outside the car and actually explore the beautiful lush forests and majestic waterfalls you’ll find along the way.

The Loneliest Road in the US

This rather long road trip goes through a part of the country that’s now mostly abandoned and empty. The road is over 400 miles long, and it goes through what was once a mining country and is now mostly desert with few occupants. There are, however, gas stations and a few restaurants along the way to keep you nourished.

The view and the ride itself are the most important and attractive parts of this trip. Since there’s very little light pollution, you should also take the time to stop and enjoy the view of the stars once you find a good spot.

The High Road to Taos

This short trip through New Mexico goes around some of the most stunning and scenic mountains in the country. It’s just 56 miles long, but the road winds around ancient Indian land as well as mountains and a portion of a desert. The sudden changes in scenery tend to confuse and stun the drivers.

When you go back, you should take the Low Road through the valley. It’s a different road, and it’s much less exciting, even though beautiful in its own way. The valleys are stunning when they are frozen during the winter.