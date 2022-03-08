8 Nigerian women 'firsts'

Here are many trailblazers who led the way for other women;

1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was the first woman and by implication, a Nigerian woman to be appointed to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO). She was also part of Times Magazine 100 influential people in the world.

2. Elizabeth Awoliyi

Elizabeth Awoliyi was Nigeria’s First Female Doctor.

3. Virginia Etiaba

Virginia Etiaba is the first female governor in Nigeria’s history. She became the governor in 2006 after Peter Obi was impeached, but he was reinstated in three months so she had to step down.

4. Chinyere Kalu

Chinyere Kalu was the first Nigerian female commercial pilot and the first woman to fly an aircraft in Nigeria.

5. Folake Solanke

Folake Solanke is the first female lawyer to be awarded the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

6. Aloma Mariam Mukhtar

Aloma Mukhtar was many firsts.

She was the first female lawyer from Northern Nigeria, the first female judge of the High Court in Kano State judiciary, the first female justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria and the first female justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

7. Tolulope Arotile

Tolulope Arotile died in a car crash

Tolulope Arotile was the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air force. She died in a car accident in June 2020.

8. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

