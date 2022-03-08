Nigerian women have always been at the forefront historically, being fearless warriors like Queen Amina, sacrificial women like Moremi and activists like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and Alimotu Pelewura.
8 Nigerian women 'firsts'
For International Women's Day, we are celebrating eight forerunners.
Here are many trailblazers who led the way for other women;
1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was the first woman and by implication, a Nigerian woman to be appointed to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO). She was also part of Times Magazine 100 influential people in the world.
2. Elizabeth Awoliyi
Elizabeth Awoliyi was Nigeria’s First Female Doctor.
3. Virginia Etiaba
Virginia Etiaba is the first female governor in Nigeria’s history. She became the governor in 2006 after Peter Obi was impeached, but he was reinstated in three months so she had to step down.
4. Chinyere Kalu
Chinyere Kalu was the first Nigerian female commercial pilot and the first woman to fly an aircraft in Nigeria.
5. Folake Solanke
Folake Solanke is the first female lawyer to be awarded the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.
6. Aloma Mariam Mukhtar
Aloma Mukhtar was many firsts.
She was the first female lawyer from Northern Nigeria, the first female judge of the High Court in Kano State judiciary, the first female justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria and the first female justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
7. Tolulope Arotile
Tolulope Arotile was the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air force. She died in a car accident in June 2020.
8. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
She was the first woman to ride a car in Abeokuta. She was also a political activist and mother of the famous musician and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti.
