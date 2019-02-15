As long you've voted, you can now have time to do any of these.

1. Catch up on your favorite shows or re-watch old ones.

A whole day to compulsorily stay at home? This is the best time to re-watch some of your all-time favorite shows or start a new one.

2. Have a group party

You can spice up Election day by having a group of friends over for a fun day together. In that case, you'll need card games, food, drinks, music and more food!

3. Catch up with friends and family

Video call all your friends and family who you haven't spoken to in a while. It is a good chance to reconnect because you will actually have enough time to talk about things.

4. Try a new recipe

Feed yourself some ideas from your favorite food channel and hop in the kitchen to try some of them. Adding your friends and family makes it even more fun and challenging.

5 . Read a good book

You need to consume that book that has been staring at you from your shelf for such a long time.

6 . Bring your inner interior designer out

Redecorate or rearrange your bedroom or your living room. Make small changes in your personal space to make it a lot more inviting. You can also do some intense cleaning, if that's something you enjoy.

7 . Try your hands at a craft

Learn a new language, watch a documentary or do some arts and craft.

8 . Sleep

Make up for all those sleepless nights by curling up in your bed and get your sleep on! Give your mind a much needed break.