7 ways you are damaging your nonstick cooking utensils without even knowing

1. Using metal utensils

Metal utensils can scratch and damage the nonstick coating, reducing its effectiveness and lifespan. Opt for utensils made of wood, silicone, or plastic to protect the nonstick surface.

2. High heat cooking

Nonstick coatings can degrade at high temperatures, releasing harmful fumes and causing the coating to peel. Use medium to low heat for cooking with nonstick pans. If you need to sear or fry at high temperatures, consider using stainless steel or cast iron cookware.

3. Using cooking sprays

Aerosol cooking sprays can build up on nonstick surfaces, creating a sticky residue that is difficult to clean and can reduce the nonstick effect. Use a small amount of butter or oil applied with a brush or pour directly into the pan.

4. Stacking without protection

Stacking nonstick pans without protection can cause scratches and damage to the coating. Place a paper towel, dishcloth, or pan protector between each pan when stacking.

5. Putting in the dishwasher

The harsh detergents and high heat in dishwashers can wear down the nonstick coating over time. Hand wash your nonstick cookware with a soft sponge and mild detergent.

6. Using abrasive cleaners or scrubbers

Abrasive cleaners and scrubbers can scratch and damage the nonstick surface. Use non-abrasive cleaners and soft sponges or cloths to clean nonstick cookware.

7. Preheating an empty pan

Heating an empty nonstick pan can cause the coating to break down and release fumes. Always add oil, butter, or food to the pan before heating it.

Proper care and handling of nonstick cookware are essential to preserve its nonstick properties and ensure it lasts as long as possible.