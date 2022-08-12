7 things you need to know about Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ahead of the 2022 culture festival

This year, the foundation is celebrating the 2022 edition of the Culture Festival themed Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm holding in Lagos from 19 – 21 August 2022 with an array of exciting activities lined-up where he would be making his first appearance in Nigeria and you can be a part of it! Register here.

While you are getting ready to master the art of meditation, here are seven things to know about him ahead of the culture festival.

Founder of the Art of living foundation and the international association for Human values

Gurudev founded the Art of Living foundation as an international, non-profit, educational and humanitarian organisation to coordinate sustainable development projects, nurture human values and coordinate conflict resolution in association with The Art of Living.

Global Peace Ambassador

One of the notable things to associate Gurudev with is his vital role in negotiating for peace globally. He is known all over the world from Kashmir, Assam, and Bihar in India, to Colombia, Kosovo, Iraq and Syria, and Cote d’Ivoire for his programs to have impacted people involved in armed conflict to pursue the path of peace.

He pioneered the Sudarshan Kriya

In 1982, Gurudev entered a ten-day period of silence in Shimoga located in the Indian state of Karnataka where the Sudarshan Kriya, a powerful breathing technique, was born. With time, the Sudarshan Kriya became the centerpiece of the Art of Living courses.

He has been honoured by institutions and governments across the world

Gurudev has been conferred with numerous awards around the globe, including the highest civilian award of Colombia, Mongolia, and Paraguay and asides from this he has been conferred 24 Honorary Doctorates globally. The President of India has also bestowed upon him the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s highest annual award for exceptional and distinguished service.

He is named one of the seven most powerful people in India by Forbes

Gurudev’s notable works and achievements in India and the world at large got him the focus and recognition from the global media company in 2009 and according to them, Gurudev stands out simply for his Art of living program.

An active advocate for volunteering

Gurudev has inspired a wave of volunteerism and service, resulting in one of the largest volunteer-based organizations in the world, with more than 30,000 teachers and over one million volunteers engaged in service projects in 156 countries.

Author and founder of diverse social initiatives that promote peace and unity

Gurudev is a writer who has authored over 20 books on various topics some of which are on meditation, love, God, stress-free living, and spirituality to mention a few which are derived from his life experience, personal teachings, and philosophies.

Join us as we experience and celebrate culture. We look forward to seeing you at the festival!

