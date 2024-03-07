ADVERTISEMENT
7 things you must do before Ramadan

Samiah Ogunlowo

Ramadan is the month of reflection, repentance, and renewal.

Ramadan is upon us! [iStock]

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims worldwide eagerly prepare themselves for this period of spiritual reflection, devotion, and self-discipline.

Ramadan holds great significance in Islam, as it commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

It is a time for fasting, prayer, and acts of charity, as believers seek to strengthen their connection with Allah and purify their souls.

In anticipation of this sacred month, here are seven essential things to do to prepare for Ramadan;

Before the start of Ramadan, renewing your intentions and preparing yourself mentally and spiritually for the month ahead is important. Reflect on the significance of fasting and the goals you hope to achieve during this blessed period. Purify your intentions, seeking Allah's pleasure and forgiveness in all your actions and deeds.

Take time to deepen your understanding of Ramadan by studying its significance, rulings, and etiquette. Attend lectures, read books, or listen to podcasts that discuss the virtues of fasting and the spiritual benefits of Ramadan. Enhancing your knowledge will enrich your experience and help you make the most of this sacred time.

Prepare a Ramadan plan outlining your goals, objectives, and daily routines. Set realistic targets for Quran recitation, prayers, and acts of charity. Allocate time for spiritual reflection, self-assessment, and supplication. Planning will help you stay organised and focused throughout Ramadan.

Ease into fasting by practising voluntary fasts in the days leading up to Ramadan. This will help your body adjust to the changes in eating and sleeping patterns and prepare you for the longer fasts ahead. Begin with fasting on Mondays and Thursdays or during the white days of the lunar month to build your stamina and discipline.

Take this opportunity to seek forgiveness for past sins and shortcomings. Engage in sincere repentance and reflection, asking Allah for His mercy and guidance. Perform acts of charity, offer voluntary prayers, and recite istighfar (seeking forgiveness) regularly to cleanse your heart and soul before Ramadan.

Create a conducive environment for spiritual growth and worship by purifying your surroundings. Cleanse your home, workplace, and personal space of distractions and negative influences. Surround yourself with positive reminders of Allah's presence, such as Quranic verses, dhikr beads, or Islamic artwork.

Prepare to maximise your charitable giving and good deeds during Ramadan. Set aside funds for zakat, sadaqah, and other forms of charity, and identify worthy causes and organisations to support. Volunteer your time and skills to help those in need through community service, feeding the hungry, or assisting the less fortunate.

Plan for charity [Shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria

The arrival of Ramadan is a time of great anticipation and spiritual preparation for Muslims worldwide. By engaging in these seven essential tasks before Ramadan, you can enter the blessed month with a clear mind, a purified heart, and a steadfast commitment to worship and righteousness.

May Allah accept our efforts and grant you the strength to make the most of this sacred time.

