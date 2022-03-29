RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 things that give Nigerians joy

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigeria has become a very sad and dark place.

Nigerians have no option but to cheer themselves up [GettyImages]
Nigerians have no option but to cheer themselves up [GettyImages]

With death tolls rising, inflation and people suffering, it is becoming unbearable to live in Nigeria. Most people are looking for ways to get out and can you blame them?

Recommended articles

For many of us still stuck in the country, here are a few things that give us some joy.

Whether it is Big Brother Naija, Who wants to be a millionaire, Nigerian Idol or Young Famous and Africa, Nigerians always have one show distracting them and that can be a good thing. People who complain that Nigerians should focus on nation-building should know that Nigerians need some mental relief from this country’s troubles.

There is nothing Nigerians love more than enjoying sweet gossip about celebrities, especially when their marriage is crashing or they are accused of paternity fraud or cheating. Talking about the intimate details of people’s lives remedies boredom and depression.

The country might be going down in flames but the fans of these two musicians will go head-to-head fighting all day and night. I understand how it can be a worthy distraction from living in Nigeria. Plus, we get to delight in the wins of these superstars, follow their lives and take our minds off ours.

In case you are feeling depressed, TikTok will give you a good laugh. Instagram comedians are more than Nigerians nowadays. So surplus entertainment for you.

Almost every Nigerian male is a football fanatic. Football is a worthy distraction and football banter can be a cure for depressive thoughts.

Ah! Finesse! Singing the latest popular songs can give Nigerians some sort of joy. These songs are like earworms and they make you feel good.

But nothing makes a Nigerian happier than planning to leave the country.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 things that give Nigerians joy

7 things that give Nigerians joy

Oscars 2022: 5 best looks from the Vanity Fair afterparty

Oscars 2022: 5 best looks from the Vanity Fair afterparty

In this generation, age should not be mistaken for maturity and wisdom

In this generation, age should not be mistaken for maturity and wisdom

10 Women Reveal the Real Reasons They've Ghosted Men

10 Women Reveal the Real Reasons They've Ghosted Men

Why looking for an apartment in Lagos is frustrating

Why looking for an apartment in Lagos is frustrating

Why men have morning erections

Why men have morning erections

Owo Anietie has given us a new lens to view the world

Owo Anietie has given us a new lens to view the world

How to get married legally in Nigeria

How to get married legally in Nigeria

Here's why having s*x with a new partner can change the smell of your vagina

Here's why having s*x with a new partner can change the smell of your vagina

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Ukwuani Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of Nigeria's finest people

Ukwuani Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of Nigeria's finest people [hometown]

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

Nigeria is the highest producer of yam, thanks to these states

Nigeria is the highest producer of yam, thanks to these states