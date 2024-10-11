7 surest ways to avoid falling victim to mobile money fraud

Here’s how to avoid falling victim to mobile money fraud:

Keep Personal Information Private

One of the main tactics employed by scammers is impersonating service providers to deceive users into divulging their PINs or personal details. It’s crucial to remember that legitimate mobile money providers will never request your PIN or sensitive information through calls, texts, or emails. Always verify communications through official channels before sharing any personal information.

ADVERTISEMENT

To stay safe, users should remain vigilant and sceptical of unsolicited requests for sensitive information. Educating oneself about common scams and regularly updating security practices can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to mobile money fraud.

Pulse

Verify Sender Details

Always verify the identity of individuals or organisations requesting payments or sending money before proceeding with any transaction. Scammers can easily disguise themselves as legitimate entities to deceive users. Confirming their identity through official channels can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to fraud.

Be Wary of Unsolicited Calls or Messages

ADVERTISEMENT

Scammers frequently use phone calls or text messages to trick you into paying for a service or claiming you’ve won a reward. Before taking any action, make sure you contact the legitimate firm. To prevent falling for scams, it is crucial to confirm the legitimacy of such claims by contacting the organisation directly through their official communication lines.

Airtel hints at an IPO for its mobile money arm, receives approval in principle for PSB license in Nigeria BI Africa

Use Strong PINs

Use a unique and hard-to-guess PIN for your mobile money account, and update it regularly. Avoid using easily identifiable numbers like birthdays or sequential numbers that can be easily guessed by fraudsters. A strong PIN helps secure your account against unauthorised access and keeps your funds safe from scammers.

Confirm Transactions Before Sending

ADVERTISEMENT

Before finalising a transaction, ensure you have the correct amount and phone number. Scammers frequently send bogus payment alerts or change one digit in phone numbers to trick victims. To prevent sending funds to the wrong person or falling for scams, make sure you check all the details. You can protect your money and avoid costly mistakes by following this simple step.

Pulse Ghana

Monitor Your Account Regularly

Monitor your mobile money balance and transaction history on a regular basis for any fraudulent activity. Regularly checking your account allows you to quickly identify suspicious activities and take action before a substantial loss occurs. Staying vigilant with account monitoring is an important step in preventing mobile money theft.

Report Suspicious Activity

ADVERTISEMENT

If you notice any fraudulent activity on your mobile money account, report it immediately to your mobile money service provider and the relevant authorities. Quick action helps to prevent further losses and increases the chances of recovering stolen funds. Many service providers offer dedicated hotlines or apps for reporting fraud, so it’s essential to stay informed on how to reach them swiftly in case of suspicious activity.