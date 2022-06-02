RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 strange museums in the world

Authors:

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Museums holds great information about history and culture, and many art museums provide that.

British Lawnmower Museum
British Lawnmower Museum

They, however, tend to be boring at times, which springs up the gospel of bizarre museums all over the world. These museums hold the strangest, weirdest, and most unique pieces of art dedicated to the most random things.

These museums are fun to explore, and it is always easier to remember every art piece seen there. Here are a number of the world’s strangest museums;

1.The Ramen Noodles Museum

This museum is located in Osaka, Japan; it was opened in 1999; it celebrates instant cup noodles, a staple food for college students. The museum was dedicated to Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant noodles- a meal initially created for survivors of World War II who could not afford regular meals.

The museum is sectioned into various categories; there is a factory where custom made instant noodles can be produced, a tunnel that exhibits the various variants of instant noodles today worldwide. There is also a tasting room with a dining area, to enjoy tasteful and flavorful ramen noodles.

The Ramen Noodles Museum
The Ramen Noodles Museum Pulse Nigeria

2. The Museum of Broken Relationships

Located in Zagreb, Croatia, the museum is home to symbolic items and possessions from former lovers and heartbreaks. This museum was an idea of two estranged couples who began collecting items as a form of remembrance of their failed relationship; residents of Zagreb started to donate shoes, wristwatches, and underwear, sharing the stories behind each item anonymously.

In 2006, the museum became official. Today, the museum receives about a thousand tourists per month and has expanded to the United States, Los Angeles.

Museum of Broken Relationships
Museum of Broken Relationships Pulse Nigeria

3. The National Poo Museum

This museum is located in Isle Wright, England. It consists of the various forms of poo of animals and humans in a resin spherical display for all to see. This museum aims to explore the “amazing world” of poo while also educating the public on the natural act, as well as its sanitation.

National Poo Museum
National Poo Museum Pulse Nigeria

4. The Museum of Hangovers

This weird museum tends to document different hangover experiences of people; memorable drunk, hangover stories, and random objects found after a wild night of drinking. The Museum was established by a Croatian university student who thought it would be funny to document drunk people and their stories.

It is located in Zagreb, Croatia.

Museum of Hangovers
Museum of Hangovers Pulse Nigeria

5. The Dog Collar Museum

The Museum is home to many dog collars used as far back as medieval times. It documents the history as well as facts of each puppy accessory. This museum is located in England.

Dog Collar Museum
Dog Collar Museum Pulse Nigeria

6. The Museum of Bad Arts

Established in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1994, this museum is dedicated to exhibiting, and preserving bad artworks in all shapes and sizes. The Museum celebrates the bad, ugly and hilarious.

Museum of Bad Arts
Museum of Bad Arts Pulse Nigeria

7. The British Lawnmower Museum

It opened in the year 1992 in England. The Museum houses 300 vintage lawn mowers and other gardening machinery across the world.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

