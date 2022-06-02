7 strange museums in the world

These museums are fun to explore, and it is always easier to remember every art piece seen there. Here are a number of the world’s strangest museums;

1.The Ramen Noodles Museum

This museum is located in Osaka, Japan; it was opened in 1999; it celebrates instant cup noodles, a staple food for college students. The museum was dedicated to Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant noodles- a meal initially created for survivors of World War II who could not afford regular meals.

The museum is sectioned into various categories; there is a factory where custom made instant noodles can be produced, a tunnel that exhibits the various variants of instant noodles today worldwide. There is also a tasting room with a dining area, to enjoy tasteful and flavorful ramen noodles.

2. The Museum of Broken Relationships

Located in Zagreb, Croatia, the museum is home to symbolic items and possessions from former lovers and heartbreaks. This museum was an idea of two estranged couples who began collecting items as a form of remembrance of their failed relationship; residents of Zagreb started to donate shoes, wristwatches, and underwear, sharing the stories behind each item anonymously.

In 2006, the museum became official. Today, the museum receives about a thousand tourists per month and has expanded to the United States, Los Angeles.

3. The National Poo Museum

This museum is located in Isle Wright, England. It consists of the various forms of poo of animals and humans in a resin spherical display for all to see. This museum aims to explore the “amazing world” of poo while also educating the public on the natural act, as well as its sanitation.

4. The Museum of Hangovers

This weird museum tends to document different hangover experiences of people; memorable drunk, hangover stories, and random objects found after a wild night of drinking. The Museum was established by a Croatian university student who thought it would be funny to document drunk people and their stories.

It is located in Zagreb, Croatia.

5. The Dog Collar Museum

The Museum is home to many dog collars used as far back as medieval times. It documents the history as well as facts of each puppy accessory. This museum is located in England.

6. The Museum of Bad Arts

Established in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1994, this museum is dedicated to exhibiting, and preserving bad artworks in all shapes and sizes. The Museum celebrates the bad, ugly and hilarious.

7. The British Lawnmower Museum